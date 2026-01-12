Acquisition Headquarters Introduces High-Trust Council Network for Acquisition Entrepreneurs, Investors, and M&A Leaders

Acquicon March 2026

National M&A Ecosystem Introduces Invite-Only Council Model to Accelerate Deal Flow, Capital Connections, and Operator Education

“The Councils will create a disciplined, high-trust environment where operators, investors, and advisors can sharpen their skills, share deal experience, & move capital and companies forward together.” — Nathan Byrd / Founder AHQ

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition Headquarters (AHQ), a national M&A ecosystem and peer lead acquisition education platform, today announced the official launch of its Acquisition HQ Council model, beginning in early 2026 with inaugural Councils in Salt Lake City on January 23, 2026, and San Diego on January 30, 2026. Additional Councils are scheduled to launch in Nashville in Spring 2026 and Austin in Summer 2026.

The announcement marks both a national expansion of Acquisition HQ and the formal public debut of its Council model a city-based, invite-only structure designed to bring serious operators, investors, and advisors together to actively learn, collaborate, and execute on real acquisitions.

Acquisition HQ Councils are defined as monthly, curated deal-maker roundtables where invite-only operators and investors come together to learn, connect, and teach one another the techniques required to acquire, sell, scale, and fund businesses. Councils are intentionally capped at 75 attendees per meeting, with a maximum of 100 total members per city by the end of 2026, ensuring high-trust engagement and meaningful deal momentum.

AHQ Councils serve a national ecosystem of:

1. Acquisition entrepreneurs

2. HoldCo founders

3. Investors and capital partners / VC, PE, HNWI

4. M&A advisors (legal, CPA, QoE, bankers)

5. Exited founders

All Councils are industry-agnostic and focused on lower-middle-market transactions, generally ranging from $2M to $75M EBITDA.

“We are building more than events we are building a national deal-making ecosystem,” said Nathan Byrd, Founder and CEO of Acquisition HQ and Growth Bounce. “The Council model creates a disciplined, high-trust environment where operators, investors, and advisors can sharpen their skills, share real deal experience, and move capital and companies forward together. We believe in a high touch, high trust environment in a day and age where Ai is removing the desire for human interaction."

The Council model is intentionally designed to function as:

1. Feeder pipelines into Acquicon, [Acquisition Conference] AHQ’s national conference

2. An ongoing execution layer between conferences

3. Leadership hubs for each regional market within the national ecosystem

Council members and attendees will be closely connected to Acquicon, AHQ’s flagship national conference, taking place March 5–6, 2026 in Salt Lake City, with a second national gathering scheduled for September 2026, bringing together members, interested members, and Councils from across the country.

By the end of 2026, Acquisition HQ aims to support 100 Council members per city, facilitate 10 closed transactions, and maintain approximately 75 active deals per Council in the pipeline, while continuing to expand capital connections and strategic partnerships nationwide.

Acquisition HQ extends special thanks to its Salt Lake City Council partners, including NOW CFO, as well as its Founding AHQ Network Members, whose early participation has already led to active deal discussions, pending LOIs, and live acquisitions among founding members.

Council Chairs are currently being identified from within the AHQ Network, with leadership opportunities opening as the organization expands into new markets.

You're Invited

Operators, investors, and advisors interested in participating are invited to:

1. Apply to join an Acquisition HQ Council

2. Attend an upcoming Council launch event

3. Register interest in membership or Acquicon VIP access

Learn more and apply for a Council seat, membership, or a VIP ticket to Acquicon at: www.acquisitionhq.co

Media Invitation

Members of the press are invited to attend Council launches, interview leadership, and request press kits.

About Acquisition Headquarters (AHQ)

Acquisition Headquarters is a national M&A ecosystem and acquisition education platform designed to connect operators, investors, and advisors through curated Councils, conferences, and deal-making infrastructure. AHQ focuses on lower-middle-market acquisitions, long-term ownership, and building enduring value through education, capital access, and trusted relationships.

Acquisition Conference 2026 March 5-6th, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.