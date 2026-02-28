Personal Injury Attorney in Portland Oregon Named To 2026 Oregon Super Lawyers List Fifteenth Year

Michael Colbach Portland, Oregon personal injury attorney Portland Law Office of Michael Colbach Mike Colbach on his CBR 600 Oregon Motorcycle Attorney affiliated with Andy DiBrino pro motorcycle racer

Michael Colbach, a personal injury attorney located in Portland, has been named to the 2026 Oregon Super Lawyers list as a top personal injury lawyer in Oregon.

The only way to get good trial verdicts is through skill and hard work.” — Michael Colbach

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal Injury Attorney in Portland Oregon Named To 2026 Oregon Super Lawyers List Fifteenth YearMichael Colbach, a personal injury attorney located in Portland, has been named to the 2026 Oregon Super Lawyers list as a top personal injury lawyer in Oregon.The Law Office of Michael A. Colbach Attorney at Law PC is pleased to announce that Michael Colbach, a personal injury attorney located in Portland Oregon, has been named to the 2026 Oregon Super Lawyers list as a top personal injury lawyer in Oregon. Mr. Colbach has been named to the list each year since 2012. The annually published Super Lawyers list, based on peer recognition, recognizes the top five percent of attorneys in Oregon for their professional achievement. Mike is a Portland personal injury attorney with proven results who has recovered over $81 million dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients over 20 years.Michael A. Colbach Attorney at Law PC has secured some of the top settlements by case types consistently since opening his personal injury law practice. His cases range from truck and motorcycle accident cases to bicycle and pedestrian cases with recent results like a $4.1 million dollar jury verdict for an injured cyclist v. State of Oregon, through its Department of Transportation (ODOT) in Marion County, Oregon (Case No. 21CV47580); before trial ODOT did not even offer to pay his client's medical bills.Mike is an experienced, aggressive Oregon trial lawyer who has tried over 140 jury trials and has 30 years of courtroom experience. In November of 2026 Michael Colbach will have been practicing personal injury law for 24 years. Mike is not afraid to take your case to trial if that is what it takes to maximize the amount of money you recover for your personal injury.Mike offers one-on-one service, and he limits his case load so that he can focus on each case.Michael A. Colbach Attorney at Law PC has been that perfect fit for over 100 clients and might be for your case too.Colbach has advice for those looking for injury lawyers to help them, "If you have been injured and are looking for an attorney to represent your case, take time to view case results, former client reviews, and contact a few firms to find the right fit."“It is important to choose an injury attorney with proof of success in trial jury verdicts . The only way to get good trial verdicts is through skill and hard work. As you review potential law firms to work with, look at the types of cases they have handled and the outcome of those cases," Colbach advises with emphasis."You need to ask every attorney you talk to about how many cases they have tried and what their results have been in trials. If they give you an excuse for why they don't do it, keep on looking, as you will rarely get a fair amount with a settlement attorney.”Filing a lawsuit, paying court costs and expert witness fees can be very expensive. Mike spends thousands of dollars in litigation costs every year because he knows that most people cannot afford these costs up front, so he forwards these costs up front in every case he takes. Mr. Colbach explains, "Spending a few thousand dollars on a good expert witness can make the difference between getting thousands of dollars or getting nothing for your personal injury claim."And Mr. Colbach offers this advice, "Before you hire a lawyer, make sure that they are willing to forward the money to adequately pursue your personal injury case. Otherwise, you may be forced into taking a minimal settlement if you cannot afford to spend thousands of dollars to pursue your personal injury claim."

