Valentine’s Weekend Events in New Orleans Offer Grown-Up Entertainment Options for 2026

Citywide programming includes burlesque performances, drag shows, live music, and themed Valentine’s activities.

These events showcase the creative community that contributes to New Orleans culture year-round.” — -Karen Brem Marketing Director Historic Mardi Gras Inn, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans will host a series of adult-oriented Valentine’s Weekend events from Friday, February 13, 2026 through Sunday, February 15, 2026, offering visitors and residents a variety of entertainment options across the city. Programming includes burlesque shows, themed drag performances, live music, specialty cocktail events, and holiday-related cultural activities.

Throughout the weekend, several performance venues in the Marigny and French Quarter neighborhoods will present Valentine’s-themed burlesque productions. Many of these shows incorporate live jazz, cabaret elements, and traditional New Orleans performance styles. Times vary by venue, with most ticketed burlesque events scheduled between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Ticket prices range by location, with some offering free or low-cost standing-room options.

In addition to burlesque programming, numerous New Orleans bars and theaters will offer special Valentine’s drag shows, featuring themed performances, costume presentations, and audience-interactive segments. Most drag events scheduled for Valentine’s Weekend do not require advance registration, and several participating venues will offer free entry or pay-as-you-go attendance.

Local cocktail lounges and restaurants will participate in the weekend’s programming by highlighting Valentine’s cocktail menus, many featuring seasonal ingredients such as chocolate, strawberry, and floral infusions. These specialty menus are available at regular business hours and are open to the public without reservation unless otherwise noted by individual establishments.

Cultural activities and guided experiences will also be available throughout the weekend. Carriage tours, walking tours, and select museums will offer extended Valentine’s hours or themed interpretations on February 14, with standard admission rates applying. Visitors can also access a range of free outdoor options, including riverfront walkways, Jackson Square, and Frenchmen Street live-music patios, depending on weather conditions.

“Valentine’s Weekend in New Orleans brings together a wide variety of cultural programming designed for adults who enjoy music, performance, and nightlife,” said Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn in New Orleans. “These events provide opportunities for both residents and visitors to experience the city’s creative community during a major holiday weekend.”

Most events are open to individuals aged 21 and older, particularly where alcohol will be served. Attendees are encouraged to verify age requirements, times, and entry policies directly with each venue. Parking, streetcar schedules, and pedestrian access may vary throughout the weekend due to anticipated higher foot traffic in the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods.

For additional information, visitors may refer to local venue calendars, city tourism resources, and individual event listings as they are updated throughout February.

