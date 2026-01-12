TheDocumentary Film ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME:THE CAROL CONNORS STORY Voted 'BEST OF THE FEST' @The Palm Springs Int.Film Fest

The Documentary Film ELVIS,ROCKY AND ME:THE CAROL CONNORS STORY Voted "BEST OF THE FEST” @The Palm Springs International Film Festival

Everyone who worked on this project is thrilled to be included in “BEST OF THE FEST” We have loved carol for year now and are so glad that the rest of the world gets to fall in love with her again.” — Dahlia Heyman, Producer Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music legend, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe Nominee Carol Connors, whose book “ ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: THE CAROL CONNORS STORY ” went to #4 on Amazon’s Best Seller List, in the pop star category and whose audio book is currently nominated for a Grammy Award, announced today via the producer of the film Dahlia Heyman that “Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story “ has been awarded “THE BEST OF THE FEST ” at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Dahlia Heyman said, “Everyone who worked on this project is thrilled to be included in “BEST OF THE FEST” We have loved carol for year now and are so glad that the rest of the world gets to fall in love with her again.”Connors said, “I am over the moon, dancing on stars, falling off cloud 9, pinching myself, I cannot express exactly how I feel because I am speechless that my music and life story are touching people’s lives… in return they are touching mine.”All 10 films that were awarded “BEST OF THE FEST” will screen tomorrow at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.“Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story” is produced by Dahlia Heyman, Chip Rosenbloom, and directed by Alex Rotaru.Talia Shire, Mike Tyson, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, Beverly Sassoon, Barbie Benton, Bill Conti and others make appearances in this film.ABOUT THE FILMAt just 15 yrs. Old in 1958, off the back of a number one single, the sky was the limit for Carol Connors. What followed was an unexpected and groundbreaking legacy for the singer-songwriter, who proved that a young woman’s career in show business was not limited to performing on stage. Behind the lyrics for major original Hollywood songs, she collected two Oscar nominations, most notably for Rocky (1976). Whether sidestepping the machinations of Phil Spector or pursuing romances with men from Elvis Presley to Robert Kulp, Carol Connors continues to forge her own path as a unique presence in American culture.ABOUT CAROL CONNORSCarol’s first hit record “TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM” from the genius of Rock n Roll, the infamous Phil Spector who wrote the song for Carol’s voice. Connors was and will always be the voice of The Teddy Bears.Connors co-wrote the ROCKY theme song “GONNA FLY NOW” & what is one the of the greatest love songs of our time “With You I’m Born Again” as recorded by Billy Preston & Syreeta. Another music highlight in Conners career was the hit song “Little Cobra” which soared to #2 on the billboard charts and is the reason the Cobra Muscle car became a big seller.Connors wrote songs for Disney’s Oscar Nominated animated feature Walt Disney’s “The Rescuers” and wrote most of the lyrics and music for the film.Carol is a current Grammy Nominee for the audio book “Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story.”ABOUT THE PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALThe Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards, and our Oscar-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons. The City of Palm Springs is the title sponsor of both festivals. The Film Awards are presented by Kering and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

