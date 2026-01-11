Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster to Unveil FY 2026-2027 Executive Budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will unveil his Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Executive Budget recommendations during a State House press conference on Monday, January 12 at 1:00 PM. The press conference will be live-streamed here.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster 

WHAT: Executive Budget announcement

WHEN: Monday, January 12 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

