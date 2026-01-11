Fast Courier urges small businesses to diversify delivery options following Sendle shutdown

Fast Courier is urging Australian small businesses to diversify their delivery options following the shutdown of Sendle

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Courier urges small businesses to diversify delivery options following Sendle shutdownFollowing the shutdown of Sendle, courier comparison platform Fast Courier is encouraging Australian small businesses to review their delivery arrangements and reduce reliance on a single courier provider.Vincent Maneno, Co-Founder of Fast Courier, said the closure has left many businesses unexpectedly scrambling to fulfil orders and manage customer expectations.“For many small businesses, delivery is a critical part of their business, not just a back-office function,” Mr Maneno said.“When a courier provider shuts down suddenly, it can disrupt cashflow, customer trust and day-to-day operations almost immediately.”Mr Maneno said the situation highlights the risks of depending on one delivery provider, particularly in a market where margins are tight and disruptions are becoming more common.“One of the biggest lessons here is the importance of having choice,” he said.“Relying on a single courier can leave businesses exposed when something unexpected happens. Comparing multiple providers and having alternatives in place gives businesses flexibility and resilience.”Fast Courier operates as a courier aggregation platform, allowing businesses to compare multiple courier providers in one place, across different price points, delivery speeds and service types, including same-day and urgent delivery options.“Different deliveries have different priorities,” Mr Maneno said.“Some orders are about cost, others are about speed, reliability or urgency. A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for most businesses.”Since the Sendle announcement, Fast Courier has seen increased interest from businesses seeking backup delivery options and greater visibility over their courier choices.“We’re not seeing businesses looking to simply switch providers overnight,” Mr Maneno said.“What we’re seeing is business owners asking smarter questions about risk, reliability and how to protect themselves from future disruption.”Mr Maneno said the company’s focus during the disruption is on helping businesses understand their options and keep deliveries moving with minimal interruption.“This is a challenging situation for many small businesses,” he said.“Our priority is helping them regain control by giving them choice, transparency and the ability to adapt quickly when the market changes.”

