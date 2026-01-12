Courtney Buchanan Explores Power and Control in New Near-Future Novel THRIVE

THRIVE by Courtney Buchanan explores a future where survival comes at the cost of freedom.

A proactive new thriller examines surveillance, obedience, and buried history in a world rebuilt after collapse.

THRIVE has the DNA of a premium, multi-season television franchise built for long-form story telling and global audiences.” — Courtney Buchanan

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Courtney Buchanan releases THRIVE, a bold and emotionally charged novel that reimagines the future of medicine, power, and freedom in a world desperate for salvation. Set in a near-future society rebuilt after global collapse, the story introduces THRIVE as a revolutionary vaccine that appears to eliminate disease, extend human lifespan, and unlock unprecedented human potential. What begins as humanity’s greatest breakthrough soon reveals itself as something far more unsettling.



In Buchanan’s imagined future, THRIVE is not merely medicine—it is a system. One that observes, calculates, and quietly enforces compliance. As society celebrates the end of illness and limitation, an unseen structure begins deciding who advances, who is corrected, and who is erased altogether. The novel probes a chilling question: what happens when survival itself becomes conditional?



"We're already living closer to THRIVE than we'd like to admit," Buchanan says. "What happens when healing replaces faith, and systems replace truth?" "When survival becomes conditional, the soul is the first casualty."



At the heart of THRIVE lies a buried history tied to Greenwood, once known as Black Wall Street. Long before the vaccine reshaped the world, Greenwood symbolized brilliance, independence, and progress powerful enough to attract destructive attention. Though its story was meant to be erased, Buchanan weaves its legacy into the architecture of the present, suggesting that the past never truly disappears—it echoes through generations.



As control tightens and fractures begin to appear in the official narrative, a small group with deep ancestral ties to that forgotten history uncovers a disturbing truth. The future is not unfolding by chance. It is following a deliberate design—one linked to bloodlines, memory, and long-suppressed knowledge. The realization forces them to confront not only the system governing their lives, but their own place within it.



“THRIVE is about inheritance—not just of blood, but of silence, fear, and forgotten truth,” Buchanan adds. “The future is always built on what we choose to remember.”



Buchanan wrote THRIVE as both a speculative thriller and a cultural meditation, using science fiction as a lens to examine real-world issues of surveillance, obedience, generational trauma, and historical erasure. The novel argues that the most powerful control systems are not enforced through violence, but through convenience, compliance, and the promise of safety.



Early readers have praised the book for its intelligence, emotional depth, and haunting relevance. Described as “smart, unsettling, and impossible to put down,” "This is the kind of world that doesn't end after one season—THRIVE has the DNA of a premium, multi-season television franchise." Many readers note that the novel lingers long after the final page, blurring the line between fiction and reality.



The book is now available on Amazon:

https://a.co/d/2rzDSdc



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Courtney Buchanan

Email: Press@courtneybuchanan.com

Website: www.courtneybuchanan.com

About the Author

Courtney Buchanan is a Tulsa-based author and storyteller whose work blends speculative fiction, cultural history, and social commentary. Drawing inspiration from real-world events, ancestral legacy, and emerging technology, Buchanan uses science fiction to explore themes of power, memory, identity, and control. THRIVE is his debut novel and the foundation of a larger narrative universe examining how progress, when left unchecked, can reshape humanity in profound and unsettling ways.

