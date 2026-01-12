Franklin Street and Hodges Ward Elliott join forces in major growth move for both firms

Strategic investment will enhance client service and market reach

This is an important and significant step as we continue to build a firm that offers exceptional client service and tailored solutions across all asset classes nationwide.” — Tony DeSisto, President and COO, Franklin Street

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franklin Street, a full-service commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida and serving clients nationwide, announced Hodges Ward Elliott, the premier hospitality focused real estate capital advisor with extensive market share and a 50-year track record of excellence, joined its platform. HWE specializes in institutional and private transactions and will continue to serve its clients with the same long-tenured team that built its reputation. Additionally, HWE clients will gain greater exposure to Franklin Street’s portfolio of developer and investor clients and have access to Franklin Street’s full-service capabilities, including insurance, project management, capital advisory, leasing, and property management. HWE will continue to provide its services under its current name and brand."This is an important and significant step as we continue to build a firm that offers exceptional client service and tailored solutions across all asset classes nationwide,” Tony DeSisto, president and chief operating officer, Franklin Street, said. “HWE’s experience with executing institutional deals will benefit Franklin Street as we expand our reach and market share. They have built a reputation as the premier firm in hospitality real estate by embodying qualities our founder and Chairman Andrew Wright established Franklin Street on; hard work, collaboration, and a strong culture that values its people.”Over the last five years HWE’s transaction team and capital markets team completed $17 billion in closed transactions, 30 completed transactions of $100 million or larger, 75 hotels sold in the $25 million and under range totaling $2.5 billion. In 2025 HWE completed $1.5 billion in transactions including: W London, Viewline Resort Snowmass, Planters Inn Charleston, Cumberland House Knoxville, Residence Inn Tampa Downtown, Crowne Plaza/Staybridge Suites Atlanta Midtown, Hayes Street Hotel Nashville, Homewood Suites Downtown Indianapolis, Hotel Trouvail South Beach, Gabriel South Beach note sale, and sold over half a billion worth of hotels under $25 million.HWE offers strategic, tailored solutions through a multi-disciplined approach and has built a forward-thinking team of professionals focused on cultivating long-term client relationships. Clients will continue to experience the same collaborative culture on which HWE and Franklin Street have built successful legacies and businesses.“Joining together with Franklin Street allows HWE to build momentum and expand our ability to serve clients with the high standard of service we hold ourselves to and our clients expect,” Bill Hodges, chief executive officer, HWE, said. “We are emboldened by what the future holds and are actively looking to add top brokers to our team. We will continue to execute on institutional level transactions for the premier brands and investors in hospitality while providing excellent client service and thoughtful solutions to our clients, now across the spectrum of commercial real estate services.”Franklin Street is executing its strategic growth plan by expanding its geographic footprint, targeting top brokers in its existing markets, and now, by identifying companies that are additive to the firm’s services and culture. In May of this year, Franklin Street opened its Nashville office and in August announced the opening of its Dallas office and the hiring of a regional managing director in Miami.“We have worked diligently for years to lay the groundwork for intentional growth by investing in our people and our platform to evolve Franklin Street into a scalable and sustainable firm with national reach,” Kurt Keaton, president of real estate services, Franklin Street, said.Throughout its history, HWE has focused on people, both internally and in client relationships. As a testament to its culture, HWE has built a team that is long tenured and has meaningful relationships within the industry.“Our legacy is built off the character, culture and commitment to excellence of Bill Hodges, Jack Ward, and Mark Elliott,” Clint Hodges, managing director, HWE, said. “The next chapter for our team is to build on what was established by our founders and to continue that tradition with the backing and support of Franklin Street’s infrastructure to continue to be thought leaders, problem solvers and trusted advisors. This was an opportunity to grow with a firm that values HWE’s legacy and is like minded in its ambition, culture, and approach to excellence in client service.”HWE team members have joined existing Franklin Street offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, and Tampa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.