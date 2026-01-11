Submit Release
Stream Advisory Rescinded for the City of Garnett Stormwater Drainage System and Lake Garnett

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for the City of Garnett’s stormwater drainage system extending to the confluence of Lake Garnett (North Lake) that was issued on Jan 2, 2026. 


The stream advisory was a result of the release of an unknown substance onto the roadways of Maple Street and Park Road in Garnett, Kansas.


U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sampling of the material indicates that the substance is no longer harmful. For more information on the incident, please visit response.epa.gov.


For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-759-3315 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.


To view the original stream advisory, click here.

