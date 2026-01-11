POS Global Concepts, Datecs, and Charge Anywhere Unite to Deliver a High-Impact, Fully Certified Payment & POS Solution

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top-tier Datecs hardware, Charge Anywhere’s certified gateway and QuickCryptOTA RKI, and POS Global Concepts’ nationwide distribution combine to deliver a fast-to-market, friction-free deployment advantage for resellers.Partnership Overview — Built for the ChannelThree industry leaders have formed a powerful alliance:• Datecs – premium European-engineered payment terminals and POS hardware• Charge Anywhere – certified fintech infrastructure and QuickCryptOTA RKI• POS Global Concepts – one of North America’s fastest-moving POS and payment distributorsThis collaboration delivers a deployment-ready, fully certified payment solution that ISOs and ISVs can take to market immediately. The offering includes high-performance Datecs Android payment terminals, POS system bundles, and mPOS solutions pre-certified with the Charge Anywhere gateway and enabled with QuickCryptOTA RKI. POS Global Concepts (POSGC) will distribute the complete lineup across North America.This partnership was designed specifically to reduce delays, eliminate complexity, and accelerate revenue for the channel.1. Deployments in Days, Not Weeks — Certified hardware, gateway, and security ready to activate.2. Premium Hardware That Wins Deals — Datecs terminals offer reliability, build quality, and modern design.3. Charge Anywhere’s Proven Payment Infrastructure:• L3-certified terminal applications• PCI-validated QuickCryptOTA RKI• Omni-channel gateway capabilities• Enterprise-grade encryption and security4. Distribution That Delivers — POSGC offers high-availability inventory, nationwide shipping, encryption/loading services, and large-scale deployments.Bottom line: Resellers can now offer a powerful, secure, fully certified solution without friction, delays, or costly custom work.Paul Sabella, CEO, Charge Anywhere“ISOs and ISVs want speed, reliability, and simplicity — and this partnership delivers all three. Datecs brings outstanding hardware, POS Global Concepts brings world-class distribution, and Charge Anywhere powers it all with a certified payments engine and QuickCryptOTA RKI. It’s a complete, out-of-the-box solution the channel can deploy today.”Bill Nichols, Director of North American Operations, Datecs“This alliance gives resellers exactly what they’ve been asking for — premium Datecs hardware paired with Charge Anywhere’s proven fintech platform and backed by a distributor that understands urgency. Together, we’re eliminating roadblocks and helping ISOs and ISVs get modern, reliable payment solutions into the field faster.”Andrew Warker, COO, POS Global Concepts“We’re excited to bring this combined solution to the channel. With Datecs devices pre-certified with Charge Anywhere and available through our nationwide distribution network, ISOs and ISVs can order today, load today, and deploy today. This partnership is all about speed and opportunity.”About the CompaniesCharge Anywhere is a fintech innovator providing omni-channel payment gateway services, L3-certified terminal applications, mobile POS solutions, and QuickCryptOTA RKI. With more than 20 years of experience, Charge Anywhere powers secure, scalable payment ecosystems for ISOs, ISVs, processors, and enterprise merchants.Datecs Ltd. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance payment terminals, POS peripherals, and mobile payment solutions. Engineered in Europe and trusted worldwide, Datecs hardware is known for reliability, durability, and innovation.POS Global Concepts is a major North American distributor specializing in POS hardware, payment terminals, peripherals, encryption/loading services, and nationwide deployment support. POSGC provides high-availability inventory and rapid fulfillment for ISOs, ISVs, and technology partners.To begin offering Datecs + Charge Anywhere certified solutions immediately, ISOs and ISVs can contact POS Global Concepts at sales@posglobalconcepts.com or visit the POSGC e-commerce site: www.posgc.com

