Prosperity for US Foundation Releases White Paper Outlining New Fiscal Rules to 'Make America Affordable Again'

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation Making America Affordable Again

Proposing Constitutional Reforms to Curb Inflation, Protect Homeowners & Restore Control Over Taxes

Our proposals reverse the power dynamic. If governments want more money, they must make their case to voters at the ballot box.” — Bob Carlstrom

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, today released Making America Affordable Again: A New Generation of Fiscal Rules . The new white paper by Foundation leaders David Biddulph, Dr. Barry W. Poulson and Executive Director Bob Carlstrom, outlines a comprehensive set of constitutional reforms designed to rein in inflation, protect homeowners and return control of taxation and spending to American voters.The paper argues that persistent inflation, rising housing costs and escalating property taxes have made it increasingly difficult for families to afford the basics of life, particularly home ownership. Despite promises to lower prices and restore affordability, inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, while mortgage rates and housing costs continue to price many Americans, especially younger families, out of the market.“Inflation is not just an abstract economic concept, it shows up in higher home prices, higher property taxes, higher insurance premiums and higher utility bills,” said Dr. Poulson. “The dream of home ownership is slipping away for a growing share of Americans, and discretionary fiscal policy has failed to stop it.”The white paper concludes that statutory fiscal rules have proven too weak and too easy for politicians to circumvent, and that only constitutional reforms enacted through direct democracy can restore transparency and accountability. The authors propose four voter approved state constitutional amendments:1. “Affordable Property Tax and Fee Cap” is modeled after California’s Proposition 13. It freezes assessed values at purchase price until sale and requires voter approval to increase the property tax and fee rate.2. “Affordable State Spending and Debt Caps” is modeled after Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights. It requires taxpayer refunds if state and local spending increases faster than population change plus inflation up to 2%. It requires voter approval for new debt or multi-year obligations.3. “Jury-Determined Just Compensation for Unaffordable Regulations is modeled after Florida’s Bert Harris Private Property Rights Act. If a jury determines government action has devalued private property, the full amount of loss plus attorney fees will be awarded.4. “Affordable Federal Spending Cap” is modeled after the Swiss Debt Brake. It limits the annual growth in total spending to population change plus inflation capped at a maximum of two percent. Social Security and national emergencies approved by two-thirds vote of Congress are exempt from the Spending Cap.“These reforms are proven, not theoretical,” said David Biddulph, chairman of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “States like Colorado have shown that when voters are given a direct say through constitutional fiscal rules, government becomes more disciplined and taxpayers are protected.”“Homeowners across the country are tired of showing up at assessor’s offices begging for relief from inflation-driven tax hikes, added Bob Carlstrom, the executive director of Prosperity for US Foundation. Our proposals reverse that power dynamic. If governments want more money, they must make their case to voters at the ballot box.”The Foundation is launching a multi-state petition drive in 2026 to mobilize citizens and state legislators to place these proposed constitutional amendments on ballots nationwide. The goal is to empower voters, not politicians or special interests, to decide how much they are taxed and how fast government can grow.The full white paper, Making America Affordable Again: A New Generation of Fiscal Rules, is available on the Prosperity for US Foundation website.About Prosperity 4 US FoundationFounded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.