Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Awarded Third Year of CalOSBA Funding to Expand OrangeCounty’s Only Innovation Hub

The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University California Office of Small Business Advocate Logo Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University’s Argyros College of Business and Economics has been awarded a third year of funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) through its Accelerate California: Inclusive Innovation Hubs Program.As Orange County’s only designated Inclusive Innovation Hub, the Leatherby Center continues to lead the region in advancing equitable access to entrepreneurship. The renewed funding ensures the Center can further the grant’s mission of supporting early-stage founders by offering no-cost programs, mentorship, and seed funding opportunities to entrepreneurs who may face barriers to access.“We are honored to be representing the state of California’s Accelerate California program in Orange County. The funding allows us to offer 10+ programs at no cost to both students and community members,” said Dr. Cynthia West, Assistant Dean of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programs for the Leatherby Center at Chapman’s Argyros College of Business and Economics.This third year of CalOSBA funding allows the Leatherby Center to expand its Inclusive Innovation Hub programs that cultivate new business development, workforce growth, and economic resilience throughout Southern California. In addition to operating as a hub for innovation, the Center also administers CalOSBA’s Innovation Grant Program – awarding pre-seed funding to startups that have completed a Leatherby Center program and demonstrated measurable growth potential.Since being named a CalOSBA Inclusive Innovation Hub in 2023, the Leatherby Center has provided training, mentorship, and incubation support to hundreds of entrepreneurs across Orange County. Through its Incubator and Accelerator Programs, Mentor Program, and Innovation Grant funding, the Center continues to build a vibrant ecosystem where innovation and opportunity intersect.“Orange County is home to extraordinary entrepreneurial talent,” said Dr. West. “This continued partnership with CalOSBA strengthens our ability to ensure that everyone – regardless of background or access to capital – can take part in shaping our region’s economic future.”The Accelerate California: Inclusive Innovation Hub initiative was created by CalOSBA to drive inclusive growth and support innovation across key industries. As one of only 13 designated hubs in the state – and the only one in Orange County – the Leatherby Center plays a critical role in empowering diverse founders and fostering sustainable economic development.Applications for the Innovation Grant Program and Incubator Cohorts are currently being accepted on a rolling basis. For eligibility information, please contact entrepreneurs@chapman.edu or visit www.chapman.edu/leatherby-center About the Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics | Chapman University.About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from over 100 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: http://www.chapman.edu/ Media Contact:Maddie Casserly | mcasserly@chapman.eduDisclaimer: Funded in part through a grant with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA). All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.

Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics: Take a Quick Tour of the Center

