Recruiting for Good Launch Dining for Ladies The Sweetest All-Inclusive US Treat

Love sushi weekly, participate in recruiting for good to earn the all-inclusive treat www.sushiforladies.com the all-inclusive treat Love to dine at The sweetest French, Italian, Sushi restaurants Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-Inclusive Dining Treat www.DiningforLadies.com Made Just for You! Live in LA participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn Dining Reward; and enjoy signature parties too www.FrenchCookingParties.com Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund causes; and will reward referrals to companies hiring with gift cards for dining and ridesharing.

Love to Dine at The Sweetest French, Italian, or Sushi Restaurants in the US? Join the club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good is launching ' Dining for Ladies ;' the all-inclusive US reward.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to dine with girlfriends at the sweetest French, Italian, or Sushi restaurants in the U.S.; and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good!"How to Earn Reward Dining for Ladies?Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with dining for ladies who have made a difference in the community for 10 years.Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a $1000 dining gift card for favorite French, Italian, or Sushi Restaurant; and a $1000 love ridesharing gift card.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Successfully participate and also earn sweet treats for ladies for one year (invite only contests, fashion drawings; and signature parties ( www.FrenchCookingParties.com )!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good serves professionals who have made a difference for 10 years; thru The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful perks and treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to Dine at The Sweetest French, Italian, or Sushi Restaurants? Join the club! Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the all-inclusive treat Dining for Ladies. To Learn More visit www.DiningforLadies.com Made Just for You!Are You a Sweet Member of The Power Ladies? After successfully participating in Recruiting for Good to earn dining reward; also earn 1 year of exclusive treats, including invite only contests, fashion drawings, and signature parties. To learn more visit www.TreatsforLadies.com Made just for You!Love to Celebrate Women's Day in Florence, London, and Paris? Join the Club. Recruiting for Good is Rewarding referrals with meaningful 3-day trips for the next three years to 3 cities (Paris in 2027, London in 2028, and Florence in 2029); join us to Celebrate Women's Day and Party for Good! To learn more visit www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.