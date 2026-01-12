Handys.NOW - Everybody Needs A Handy, Next Level Handyman Services In Sarasota/Bradenton FL - Professional & Reliable

Handyman Services In SARASOTA FL HANDYS.NOW LOGO - Sarasota Handyman Everybody Needs A Handy

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HANDYS.NOW, a trusted local handyman service based in Sarasota and Bradenton, Florida, is proud to deliver reliable, professional home repair and maintenance solutions across Southwest Florida. With the guiding tagline “everybody needs a handy,” the company specializes in a wide range of skilled services designed for homeowners, rental managers, Airbnb hosts, VRBO owners, and property managers who need dependable, vetted labor for everyday fixes and larger projects.HANDYS.NOW focuses on comprehensive repairs using a team of licensed and insured professionals who prioritize trust, timeliness, and quality workmanship. The service addresses the unique demands of Florida’s coastal climate, offering everything from minor touch-ups to full installations that enhance functionality, security, and aesthetic appeal. Handyman Near Me in Sarasota & Southwest FloridaSearching for a reliable handyman near me in Sarasota, Bradenton, or surrounding Southwest Florida areas? HANDYS.NOW delivers fast, professional help right when you need it. Our vetted, licensed, and insured team handles everything: sticky doors, broken locks, clogged drains, garbage disposal repairs, furniture assembly, painting, flooring & tile installation, drywall patching, TV mounting, minor plumbing, and Airbnb/vacation rental turnovers. Sarasota Handyman Services - Doors, Windows, Locks, and Security SolutionsHANDYS.NOW excels in locks, doors, and windows repair & installation. Services include fixing sticky or damaged doors, installing new entryways, repairing or replacing windows for better energy efficiency, and upgrading locks—including smart lock recommendations. The team handles everything from basic doorknob replacements and security enhancements to complete door-and-frame overhauls, ensuring homes stay safe and secure in Southwest Florida’s humid environment.Light Plumbing Services: Clogs, Disposals & MoreHANDYS.NOW provides fast, reliable light plumbing solutions for Sarasota and Southwest Florida homes. From stubborn kitchen sink clogs and bathroom drain backups to garbage disposal issues, our vetted pros handle everyday plumbing problems efficiently—without the high cost of major service calls.Furniture Assembly, Move-In/Move-Out, and Airbnb Turnover ExpertiseFor those managing transitions or short-term rentals, HANDYS.NOW provides specialized move-in and move-out services, including patching holes, minor repairs, and prepping properties for new occupants or guests. The company offers dedicated Airbnb turnover services, vacation rental maintenance, and emergency support to help hosts achieve quick turnarounds, higher guest satisfaction, and better ratings. Furniture assembly is another key strength, with pros handling flat-pack items and detailed installations to save clients time and frustration.Painting, Flooring, Drywall, and Full Comprehensive RepairsThe service covers interior and exterior painting for vibrant, long-lasting results that protect against Florida weather. Tile and flooring projects include installation and repair of wood floors, vinyl, laminate, epoxy, and more, delivering durable and attractive surfaces.Drywall repair & patching ensures seamless finishes for walls and ceilings, often integrated with painting for complete room refreshes. Additional comprehensive repairs encompass minor carpentry, shelf and cabinet installation, bath and shower fixes (leaks, clogs, fixtures), kitchen services (sinks, faucets, appliances), window AC installation & repair, and other household tasks.Specialized Areas: TV Mounting, Lighting, Decks, Fences, and MoreClients can rely on expert TV hanging & mounting for secure, clean setups. Simple lighting installation includes ceiling fixtures, outdoor and landscape options, energy-efficient upgrades, and solar solutions tailored to Sarasota homes.For outdoor spaces, HANDYS.NOW handles decks, fences, and pavers, from basic builds and repairs to hardscape projects suited to the local climate.Commitment to Trust, Reliability, and Customer SatisfactionFlooring & Tile Services: Expert Installation & RepairHANDYS.NOW delivers professional flooring and tile solutions for homes and rentals in Sarasota and Southwest Florida. Our skilled, vetted handymen handle:- Installation and repair of hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, and luxury vinyl tile (LVT)- Ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile for bathrooms, kitchens, entryways, and outdoor spaces- Subfloor preparation, grout work, and sealing to withstand Florida’s humidity- Replacement of damaged sections or full room refreshes- We focus on durable, beautiful results that enhance property value and guest appeal for Airbnb and vacation rentals.HANDYS.NOW emphasizes vetted, skilled professionals who arrive on time and complete jobs accurately. Services are offered on flexible terms—hourly, half-day, or full-day rates—with transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and simple payment options (credit card, cash, or approved check). Free quotes are provided within 24 hours, and the company stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, including revisions if needed.The team serves Sarasota, Bradenton, and surrounding Southwest Florida areas, responding quickly to both urgent post-storm repairs and planned maintenance.A satisfied customer shared: “We called and an experienced handyman showed up right away. I was pleasantly surprised how knowledgeable he was and how fast everything was accomplished.” ★★★★★Get Started TodayTo request a free quote or schedule service, call 941-207-6969 or fill out the online form at handys.now/contact-us/. Whether it’s a quick lock fix, full painting project, Airbnb flip, or comprehensive home refresh, HANDYS.NOW delivers the reliable handyman help Southwest Florida residents count on.About HANDYS.NOWHANDYS.NOW provides expert handyman services in Sarasota, Bradenton, and SW Florida, specializing in doors & windows, locks, furniture assembly, painting, flooring, drywall, move-in/move-out, Airbnb and rental maintenance, and more. Fully licensed and insured, the team combines skill, punctuality, and trust to handle critical home tasks. Everybody needs a handy—HANDYS.NOW is here for Southwest Florida. Visit handys.now or call 941-207-6969.

