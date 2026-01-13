Polish Timber Supplier hout.eu Offers Pallets and Lumber 20-30% Below Market

Warsaw-based supplier delivers 9 pallet types, 7 timber grades, and full EUDR traceability to manufacturers across 27 EU markets with ISPM 15 certification

WARSAW, POLAND, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European timber supplier hout.eu has expanded B2B distribution capacity across the continent, offering wooden pallets and precision-cut lumber at prices 20-30% below prevailing market rates.The pricing advantage stems from the company's vertically integrated model: hout.eu manages timber sourcing directly from certified European forest owners, processes wood through a network of partner sawmills, and delivers finished products to industrial buyers without intermediary markups."Most pallet buyers in Germany or Italy don't realize they're paying for three or four middlemen," said Denys Cherevyk, Sales Manager at HOUT Global Sp. z o.o., the Warsaw-registered company behind the hout.eu platform. "We've compressed that chain. Same certified products, same delivery timeline, minus the markup."COMPREHENSIVE PALLET RANGEThe hout.eu catalog offers nine standardized pallet types engineered for different industrial applications: Europallets in standard 1200×800mm, supporting up to 1500 kg dynamic and 4000 kg static loads. Chemical Pallets across the complete CP1–CP9 range for pharmaceutical, polymer, and hazardous materials handling. Düsseldorf Pallets (800×600mm) for retail distribution and automated warehouse systems. Plus Finnish Pallets, VMF Pallets, ISO Pallets, GMA Pallets for North American logistics, One-Way Pallets for export shipments, and Pallet Collars for modular storage solutions.Every pallet is produced from kiln-dried European softwood, heat-treated to ISPM 15 standards, and built for multiple rotation cycles.PRECISION SAWN TIMBERBeyond pallets, hout.eu supplies seven categories of industrial timber — each cut to client specifications rather than standard stock sizes:Standard Sawn Timber for general industrial use. Special Sawn Timber for custom dimensions. Packaging Timber optimized for crate and box production. Planed Timber with uniform surfaces for visible applications. Treated Timber for outdoor and demanding environments. Finger-Jointed Timber for lengths up to 6 meters with engineered stability. Strength Graded Timber certified to EN 14081 standards (C16–C24) for structural applications.All timber is processed by certified partner mills — kiln-dried, graded, cut-to-size, and inspected before dispatch.PAN-EUROPEAN LOGISTICS NETWORKHOUT Global operates through regional hubs across Poland, enabling efficient delivery throughout Western Europe (Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg), Southern Europe (Italy, Spain, Portugal), Central Europe (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), and Nordic markets (Denmark, Sweden, Finland).Deliveries reach Germany's industrial corridors in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, and Lower Saxony within 10-14 business days. Standard Incoterms include FCA, DAP, and DDP options.EUDR COMPLIANCE FROM DAY ONEWith the EU Deforestation Regulation taking effect December 30, 2025, supply chain traceability becomes mandatory for all timber products entering European markets. The hout.eu sourcing model already meets these requirements — every cubic meter is traceable to verified forest plots with GPS coordinates, species verification, legal harvesting permits, and complete chain of custody documentation.ABOUT HOUT.EUhout.eu is the B2B timber supply platform operated by HOUT Global Sp. z o.o., headquartered in Warsaw, Poland (KRS 0001181225). The company connects certified European forests with industrial buyers through an integrated network of processing partners and logistics hubs.Product range includes nine pallet types (Europallets, CP Chemical Pallets, Düsseldorf, Finnish, VMF, ISO, GMA, One-Way, and Pallet Collars) plus seven sawn timber categories (Standard, Special, Packaging, Planed, Treated, Finger-Jointed, and Strength Graded).Serving manufacturers across all 27 EU member states, hout.eu delivers ISPM 15 certified wood products with full EUDR traceability at factory-direct prices.For quotations, visit hout.eu — responses typically within the same business day.

