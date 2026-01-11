South Country Health Alliance Selects Itiliti Health’s PA Checkpoint to Streamline Prior Authorization Transparency

Itiliti Health logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itiliti Health is proud to announce that South Country Health Alliance (SCHA), a county-based purchasing health plan serving Minnesota, has chosen to implement Itiliti Health’s PA Checkpoint solution to improve transparency and efficiency around prior authorization (PA) requirements.“We’re excited to support South Country Health Alliance in their commitment to improving provider and member experience,” said Michael Lunzer, CEO and Founder of Itiliti Health. “By making prior authorization rules transparent and accessible, SCHA is paving the way for a more collaborative, efficient healthcare ecosystem.”PA Checkpoint enables providers, members, and call center staff to quickly determine whether a prior authorization is needed by entering just a few key pieces of information. The platform leverages a structured database and transparency application for prior authorization rules and policy metadata and integrates seamlessly with websites, provider portals, CRD APIs, and other health plan systems.“Partnering with Itiliti Health supports our ongoing efforts to reduce administrative burden for our provider partners while ensuring compliance and clarity for our members,” said Kim Worrall, Director of Health Services, South Country Health Alliance. “By implementing automated, real-time decision support, we’re not only improving operational efficiency but also enhancing the provider and member experience. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and transparency in healthcare delivery.”To learn more, visit South Country Health Alliance and Itiliti Health.About South Country Health AllianceSouth Country Health Alliance is a county-based purchasing organization providing health coverage to individuals in participating Minnesota counties. The plan works closely with local providers and county partners to deliver accessible, quality healthcare that meets the needs of members and communities.About Itiliti HealthItiliti Health is transforming the prior authorization process with smart, scalable solutions built specifically for health plans. Designed to reduce administrative burden, improve provider collaboration, and enhance compliance, Itiliti Health’s platform enables automation and real-time decision support. Itiliti’s solutions are used by leading health plans to digitize medical policies, eliminate unnecessary manual reviews, and comply with evolving CMS interoperability standards. Itiliti Health partners with payers nationwide to deliver smarter utilization management and accelerate the shift to automated, transparent healthcare operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.