Blokko and Datecs Open the Door to Stablecoin, Crypto and Global Wallet Payments at the Point of Sale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blokko today announced a new payment capability for merchants through its software now supported on Datecs payment terminals. This integration allows consumers to pay with stablecoins, over 100 cryptocurrencies on regulated exchanges, and international real-time payments, while merchants receive settlement in local currency—simplifying payments and accelerating global commerce.Blokko will showcase live demonstrations of this payment innovation at the NRF Trade Show on January 11-13 in NYC, in the Datecs booth #5765 on the main level. The Blokko borderless payment solution removes long-standing barriers associated with cross-border payments, foreign cards, and high transaction fees. Merchants can accept a broader range of payment methods without changing existing infrastructure, pricing, accounting practices, or settlement processes, while consumers enjoy faster, more flexible ways to pay.“Payments should move as quickly as commerce itself,” said Gustavo Jimenez, Co-Founder and CEO of Blokko. “By enabling stablecoins, cryptocurrencies and international real-time payments on Datecs terminals—with local-currency settlement—we’re expanding choice, lowering costs and speeding up transactions for everyone involved.”“As a leader in OEM/ODM and Android based, out-of-the-box payment solutions; ubiquity, quality and accessibility drive our approach to payments enablement. Blokko solutions extend our ability to deliver unique offerings to our customers across the globe” says William Nichols, Head of Datecs Americas.The Blokko platform operates behind the scenes to handle conversion, settlement, and compliance, allowing merchants to focus on sales rather than payment complexity. The result is a more efficient payment experience that benefits both sides of the transaction.About BlokkoBlokko is a financial technology company dedicated to unlocking the utility of digital assets and regional payment innovations for global commerce. With established support for both e-commerce and physical retail, Blokko bridges the gap between traditional finance and the future of money.ABOUT DATECSDatecs is a leading developer and manufacturer of Payments and POS solutions. Founded in 1990 with roots stemming to the Bulgarian Academy of Science. https://www.datecs.bg/en Media ContactBlokko Media Relations - Email: info@blokko.io Website: www.blokko.io

