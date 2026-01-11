Phase One Concluded: 2025 UNITAR Women’s Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction Programme

The 40 top performers of Phase 1 will continue to the next phase, which will consist of an online workshop series (3-17 February 2026) for the non-Pacific cohort and an in-person workshop in Samoa for the Pacific cohort (9-12 March 2026). They will participate in extensive training, combining localized study and in-depth learning facilitated by experts from diverse backgrounds.

Participants will develop a technical understanding of disaster risk reduction and its assessment tools, deepen their understanding of the needs of vulnerable groups, learn to use nature-based solutions and indigenous knowledge. They will also strengthen their disaster communication and leadership skills for effective disaster prevention, response and recovery, with a focus on managing stress and mental health. At the end of the course, participants will present their project plans for ideas to support disaster risk reduction initiatives within their communities.