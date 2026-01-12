Local Author Jennifer Musser Leads Inspiring Author Talk at West Caldwell Public Library
Local author Jennifer Musser presents insights from her award‑winning guide to alignment and holistic success at the West Caldwell Public Library.
Award-winning "Align Your Business with the Real You: Connect with Yourself, Create What Matters Most, and Define Your Success" is a unique, relatable guidebook geared toward entrepreneurs and business leaders. This work invites readers to reimagine what holistic success can mean when it’s built on alignment and authenticity: an insight for high school and college students as well as corporate leaders. Wherever readers are on their journey, this tool offers inspiring strategic actions rooted in purpose and integrity.
"Align Your Business with the Real You" provides practical value to readers through personal, lived experiences and the application of straightforward insights. The book includes 13 creative exercises, 29 discussion questions, and actionable steps forward, to use and reuse.
Jennifer Musser is an author, business leader, and strategic consultant with more than 20 years of experience in global consulting, corporate finance, and entrepreneurship. As the founder of JLM & Associates Consulting, LLC, she works with business leaders to strengthen financial operations, solidify processes, save time, optimize performance, reduce risk, and drive meaningful growth with measurable and sustainable results.
Musser is deeply rooted in West Caldwell where she lives with her family and two dogs. Her son Richard will be a 2026 graduate of James Caldwell High School, where she and her parents are alumni. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from Villanova University, is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified, and has earned multiple certifications in business strategy.
Registration is required as seating is limited. https://bccls.libcal.com/event/15568433
