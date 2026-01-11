Government Relations and Public Affairs

Maryland Judiciary postpones the launch of the new Maryland Judiciary Case Search & Record Portal

During pre-production testing the Maryland Judiciary identified technical issues regarding the conversion of the new Maryland Case Search & Record Portal. Out of an abundance of caution the Maryland Judiciary is postponing the implementation of the new Maryland Case Search & Record Portal. The Judiciary is diligently working through the technical issues to ensure a smooth and seamless transition from the current systems to the new portal. Further updates are forthcoming.

Additionally, the current Maryland Case Search and Maryland Judiciary Record Search were accessible through the weekend, will remain accessible, and will continue to operate as normal.

For additional information on the new Maryland Judiciary Case Search & Record Portal, please see the frequently asked questions sheet online.

(01/11/2026)