Tamils for Trump support U.S. action in Venezuela, citing the need to protect American AI infrastructure, energy security, and high-tech job growth

Energy security underpins AI leadership. Protecting strategic resources today safeguards American innovation, jobs, and national security for the future.” — Tamils for Trump Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamils for Trump express support for the decisive actions taken by former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Venezuela, recognizing their importance in protecting American technological leadership, economic stability, and job growth.In today’s global economy, energy security is inseparable from technology security. Large-scale artificial intelligence data centers depend on reliable, continuous, and scalable energy systems. While AI infrastructure runs on electricity, that electricity depends on broader energy networks in which oil plays a foundational role—supporting grid stability, industrial power generation, backup systems, and the construction and operation of energy-intensive facilities.China’s large-scale acquisition of discounted Venezuelan oil strengthens its overall energy security and supports the expansion of power infrastructure required for AI data centers, advanced computing, and semiconductor manufacturing. By stabilizing energy supplies and lowering system-wide costs, strategic oil access indirectly enables the rapid scaling of AI and high-technology industries.Firm U.S. action disrupts this strategic advantage and helps prevent critical energy resources from underpinning rival AI expansion at the expense of American innovation, workers, and industries.By enforcing accountability and limiting the transfer of strategic energy resources to hostile competitors, the United States protects American AI and high-technology industries, preserves leadership in innovation and advanced manufacturing, supports job creation across energy and technology sectors, and reinforces fair global competition.A spokesperson for Tamils for Trump stated that America’s economic strength depends on its ability to lead in technology and innovation, and that safeguarding the energy systems supporting AI infrastructure is essential to protecting U.S. jobs, national security, and long-term prosperity.Tamils for Trump believe that strong leadership in defending strategic energy and technology interests abroad directly strengthens the U.S. economy at home. Policies that secure energy systems today will determine America’s technological leadership, economic resilience, and workforce opportunities for decades to come.

