Sofitel Dubai The Palm Becomes the First Musician Friendly Hotel Powered by Music Booth

Music Booth Sofitel The Palm MUSIC BOOTH at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Music Booth Palm Jumeirah

A new hospitality category is born as Sofitel Dubai The Palm partners with Music Booth to offer soundproof studios for musicians, teachers, and creative guests.

We’re proud to partner with Sofitel Dubai The Palm to launch the UAE’s first Musician Friendly Hotel, giving musicians and teachers a soundproof space to practice, teach, and create effortlessly.” — Shavkat Mamadjonov

SOFITEL DUBAI THE PALM, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort has become the first Musicians Friendly Hotel powered by MUSIC BOOTH , introducing a new hospitality category designed to support traveling musicians, music educators, and creative guests through access to professional, soundproof music studios within the hotel environment.The collaboration reflects Sofitel’s long-standing association with art, culture, and refined lifestyle experiences, while aligning with MUSIC BOOTH’s mission to make music accessible, safe, and affordable - particularly for musicians on the move.Musicians frequently face challenges while traveling, including limited access to practice spaces, noise restrictions, and high studio costs. MUSIC BOOTH addresses these challenges by offering professionally soundproofed studios that can be booked instantly via a mobile application and accessed through smart-lock technology, allowing guests to practice, teach, rehearse, or create music without disturbing others.With the installation at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, hotel guests gain the ability to continue their musical routines during their stay, while residents of the UAE and visitors to Palm Jumeirah benefit from access to a premium creative space located within a leading hospitality destination.The launch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm represents the first phase of a broader strategic partnership. MUSIC BOOTH and Sofitel plan to introduce the Musicians Friendly Hotel concept to additional Sofitel properties across the UAE and internationally, creating a growing network of hotels that provide consistent access to high-quality music facilities for creative travelers worldwide.By introducing the Musicians Friendly Hotel category, the partnership establishes a new benchmark in hospitality - positioning hotels not only as places to stay, but as cultural environments that actively support creativity, education, and well-being.**About MUSIC BOOTHMUSIC BOOTH is a global platform and studio solution that connects musicians, music teachers, and creatives with professional, soundproof music spaces. Through its mobile application, users can find, book, and securely access studios using smart-lock technology, enabling music creation anytime and anywhere.Website: www.musicbooth.io Media Contact: hello@musicbooth.ioAbout Sofitel Dubai The PalmSofitel Dubai The Palm is a unique luxury 5-star resort on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah island, combining warm hospitality with French elegance.The hotel features 546 rooms, including 4 outstanding private beach villas, 182 luxury serviced residences, and 360 contemporary guest rooms and suites with large balconies and beautiful sea or palm views. Culinary excellence is one of the cornerstones of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, with 12 restaurants, bars and lounges bringing a truly international gastronomic experience. Both indoor and al fresco options along with stunning views immerse diners in a culinary journey of excellence across the resort. The hotel also features meeting rooms, an elegant ballroom, Sofitel Spa with L'Occitane, a beautiful 2,500 square meter spa with 28 treatment rooms, a fitness facility Sofitel Fitness, and the Kids Club, a purpose-built child-friendly facility with monitored play areas offering interactive games and activities.About SofitelA pioneer of French luxury hospitality since 1964, Sofitel today embodies heartfelt and committed luxury with a French zest. A seamless blend of the richness of each local culture and the French joie de vivre, the brand delights travelers who appreciate delicacy and subtle refinement, offering them heartfelt and authentic service. At Sofitel, beauty is in the details: life's simple pleasures such as gastronomy and sleep are art forms for an incomparable experience.Sofitel now boasts more than 120 hotels, all elegant and unique, in the world's most sought-after destinations. Among its most remarkable properties: Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opera, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. The brand also offers a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and fascinating history, such as Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan or Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. More recently, the brand also unveiled its first Sofitel Residences, redefining luxury living with prestigious properties that combine elegant design with Sofitel's renowned service and sophistication.Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.sofitel.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Musicians Friendly Hotel - Sofitel Dubai The Palm

