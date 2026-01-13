Mach2 Surpasses 450 Operators as Live Empty Leg Volume Tops 150 Flights Daily
Private jet Clients gain faster access to operators, live availability, and on-demand charter options.
Alongside this growth, Mach2’s live Empty Leg Marketplace Aggregator is now receiving more than 150 empty leg flights every day, with volume continuing to increase as additional operators join the platform.
Building Critical Mass in a Fragmented Market
The private aviation industry has long suffered from fragmented availability, slow response times, and missed opportunities — particularly when it comes to empty legs and last-minute charter demand.
Mach2 was built to solve this by acting as a neutral aggregation layer, connecting supply and demand in real time while preserving direct commercial relationships between operators, brokers, and clients.
“Reaching 450 operators is a clear signal that the market is ready for smarter distribution and real-time visibility,” said Zaher Deir, Founder of Mach2. “This is about scale, speed, and transparency — not disruption for disruption’s sake.”
On-Demand Charter, Powered by Operators
With 450+ private jet operators now active on the platform, Mach2 enables clients to request on-demand one-way or return charters, receiving quotes directly from private jet operators best positioned to perform the flight — starting from the closest departure airport.
Mach2 does not participate in pricing, negotiations, or transactions. All communication and commercial agreements remain entirely between the operator and the client, ensuring transparency and control.
Live Empty Leg Marketplace — At Scale
Mach2’s Empty Leg Marketplace aggregates availability into a continuous live stream, updated in real time.
Key features include:
Over 150 new empty leg flights per day
Intelligent search by airport, state, or country
Route-based alerts notifying users the moment a matching empty leg goes live
Direct contact with operators — no intermediaries, no markups
This allows empty legs to be discovered when timing matters, rather than after the opportunity has passed.
Benefits for Operators
Direct charter enquiries from verified clients and brokers
Improved aircraft utilisation, particularly for repositioning flights
Zero commission and no subscription fees in the current phase
Simple onboarding and automated empty leg publishing
Full control over pricing, availability, and client selection
Why End Users Are Joining Mach2
Access to live empty leg opportunities, often offering substantial savings
Ability to request on-demand charters from a large, verified operator network
Real-time visibility instead of outdated lists or manual searches
Smart alerts that work in the background until the right flight appears
A Platform Built for Momentum
Mach2’s rapid operator adoption and growing Empty Leg Marketplace volume underline a broader shift in private aviation toward real-time access, aggregation, and efficiency.
“Private aviation doesn’t need more emails or more systems,” added Deir. “It needs visibility and speed. Mach2 delivers both.”
About Mach2
Mach2 is a live bidding and charter connectivity platform designed to connect private jet operators, brokers, and end users in a transparent, efficient, and neutral environment. With over 450 operators onboarded, a real-time Empty Leg Marketplace, intelligent search and alerts, and on-demand charter capabilities, Mach2 is redefining how private aviation connects.
