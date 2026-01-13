Mach2 Surpasses 450 Operators as Live Empty Leg Volume Tops 150 Flights Daily

Mach2 Mach2 California

Private jet Clients gain faster access to operators, live availability, and on-demand charter options.

Empty legs only create value when they’re visible in real time. Aggregation at scale is the missing layer the industry has needed” — Zaher Deir, Founder, Mach2

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mach2 , the live bidding and charter connectivity platform for private aviation, today announced a major milestone with over 450 certified operators now onboarded and ready to quote clients on demand, marking a significant step forward in how private jet charters and empty leg availability are accessed globally.Alongside this growth, Mach2’s live Empty Leg Marketplace Aggregator is now receiving more than 150 empty leg flights every day, with volume continuing to increase as additional operators join the platform.Building Critical Mass in a Fragmented MarketThe private aviation industry has long suffered from fragmented availability, slow response times, and missed opportunities — particularly when it comes to empty legs and last-minute charter demand.Mach2 was built to solve this by acting as a neutral aggregation layer, connecting supply and demand in real time while preserving direct commercial relationships between operators, brokers, and clients.“Reaching 450 operators is a clear signal that the market is ready for smarter distribution and real-time visibility,” said Zaher Deir, Founder of Mach2. “This is about scale, speed, and transparency — not disruption for disruption’s sake.”On-Demand Charter, Powered by OperatorsWith 450+ private jet operators now active on the platform, Mach2 enables clients to request on-demand one-way or return charters, receiving quotes directly from private jet operators best positioned to perform the flight — starting from the closest departure airport.Mach2 does not participate in pricing, negotiations, or transactions. All communication and commercial agreements remain entirely between the operator and the client, ensuring transparency and control.Live Empty Leg Marketplace — At ScaleMach2’s Empty Leg Marketplace aggregates availability into a continuous live stream, updated in real time.Key features include:Over 150 new empty leg flights per dayIntelligent search by airport, state, or countryRoute-based alerts notifying users the moment a matching empty leg goes liveDirect contact with operators — no intermediaries, no markupsThis allows empty legs to be discovered when timing matters, rather than after the opportunity has passed.Benefits for OperatorsDirect charter enquiries from verified clients and brokersImproved aircraft utilisation, particularly for repositioning flightsZero commission and no subscription fees in the current phaseSimple onboarding and automated empty leg publishingFull control over pricing, availability, and client selectionWhy End Users Are Joining Mach2Access to live empty leg opportunities, often offering substantial savingsAbility to request on-demand charters from a large, verified operator networkReal-time visibility instead of outdated lists or manual searchesSmart alerts that work in the background until the right flight appearsA Platform Built for MomentumMach2’s rapid operator adoption and growing Empty Leg Marketplace volume underline a broader shift in private aviation toward real-time access, aggregation, and efficiency.“Private aviation doesn’t need more emails or more systems,” added Deir. “It needs visibility and speed. Mach2 delivers both.”About Mach2Mach2 is a live bidding and charter connectivity platform designed to connect private jet operators, brokers, and end users in a transparent, efficient, and neutral environment. With over 450 operators onboarded, a real-time Empty Leg Marketplace, intelligent search and alerts, and on-demand charter capabilities, Mach2 is redefining how private aviation connects.📧 support@mach2.aero

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.