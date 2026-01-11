‘King’s Sword’ and ‘King’s Shella’ rounds headline King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025 will conclude on Sunday with its most prestigious and highly anticipated rounds, the “King’s Sword” and “King’s Shelfa,” held as part of the Al-Malwah competition. These final rounds bring together the top-ranked falcons from all qualifying heats and are widely regarded as the pinnacle of the festival.The closing day will begin with the King’s Sword round for the Furokh categories (Pure Gyr, Hybrid Pure Gyr, Gyr Peregrine, and Gyr Shaheen), followed by the King’s Sword round for Furokh (Saker and Shaheen). Competition will then move to the King’s Shella rounds for the Qarnas categories (Pure Gyr, Hybrid Pure Gyr, Gyr Peregrine, and Gyr Shaheen), before concluding with the King’s Shella round for Qarnas (Saker and Shaheen).The King’s Sword and King’s Shella rounds carry exceptional prestige among falconers, not only for their symbolic titles but also for their substantial financial rewards. In the King’s Sword rounds, the first-place winner receives the prized sword along with SR500,000 ($133,000), while second place earns SR200,000 ($53,000) and third place SR100,000 ($27,000).In the King’s Shella rounds, the first-place winner is awarded the Shella trophy in addition to SR400,000 ($107,000). The second-place finisher receives SR150,000 ($40,000), while third place earns SR80,000 ($21,000).The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025 featured a total of 139 competitive rounds, offering 1,012 prizes with a combined value exceeding SR38 million ($10.1 million). This year’s festival attracted falconers from across the globe, led by participants from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, alongside entries from Spain, Italy, Ireland, Pakistan and Syria, reinforcing the event’s growing international stature.

