State Police Seek Assistance In Locating Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Baltimore County

January 11, 2026

(TOWSON, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning in Baltimore County.

The male pedestrian, identified as Ahmed Waqus Qayun Kahn, 30, of Virginia, was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was the passenger of a 2014 Toyota Camry. No other injuries were reported on scene.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of outer loop I-695 between Providence Road and Delaney Valley Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a Mitsubishi Outlander was disabled in the left lane with its hazard lights activated after it collided with a concrete barrier when a Toyota Camry struck the rear of the Mitsubishi. The occupants of the Mitsubishi and Toyota exited their vehicles and were on the left shoulder. A short time later, a Chevy Equinox swerved onto the left shoulder to avoid striking the Toyota Camry, subsequently striking Kahn. The driver of the Chevy Eqinox exited the vehicle and then fled the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle is a 2025 Chevy Equinox with damage to the front and passenger side.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700 or Corporal Lantz at [email protected].

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation which remains active and ongoing. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure that lasted approximately three hours.

