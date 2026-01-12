Armen Living debuts inspiring outdoor trends with an exciting premier of Uwharrie Chair Company at Atlanta Market.

2026 will deliver exciting opportunities for the future growth of Armen Living and its sister company Uwharrie Chair Company. Armen Living’s hospitality grade outdoor collections bring modern materials to the forefront, with original designs that feature unique wicker-like textures, high-performance fabrics, and stunning wood finishes. To celebrate and introduce the beauty of Uwharrie Chair, Armen Living invites trade buyers to a Cozy Winter Social, on Tues, Jan 13 and Wed, Jan 14, featuring morning & afternoon hospitality. A notable addition to Armen Living’s Atlanta showcase is their new stylish and contemporary Outdoor Accents, available in a range of designs, colors and finishes. Armen Living is excited to share that its outdoor furniture was recognized by industry peers for its design excellence.

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is sharing exciting news with inspired outdoor trends debuting in Atlanta, alongside the premiere of its new Line Uwharrie Chair Company , at AmericasMart, showroom B1-6-A-2, from Monday, January 12, through Tuesday, January 19, 2026.Armen Living's 2026 outdoor debut will feature an inspired outdoor bar, dining, living and lounge furniture, alongside select best-selling pieces from Uwharrie Chair’s unique outdoor collections, which combine classic American styling with extraordinary comfort and character. To celebrate and introduce the beauty of the Uwharrie Chair, Armen Living invites trade buyers and industry professionals to join its Cozy Winter Social on Tuesday, Jan 13, and Wednesday, Jan 14, featuring morning & afternoon hospitality. Morning hospitality from 11 am to 1 pm pairs delicious winter snacks, custom coffees, and hot cocoa. Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development, commented. "Armen Living's hospitality-grade outdoor collections bring modern materials to the forefront, with original designs that feature unique wicker-like textures, high-performance fabrics, and stunning wood finishes. Heading into the excitement of Winter Markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas, our team is thrilled to showcase our outdoor designs alongside Uwharrie's customizable outdoor furniture." Where we invite our existing retail customers, designers, and market attendees to explore their collections alongside Armen Living’s award-winning outdoor furniture.”Central to Armen Living’s outdoor collections is a strong focus on beautiful textures and warm neutrals, with designs that express individuality with modern motifs reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. Holly describes, “ Armen Living’s New Outdoor Arrivals , offer a variety of stunning collections in innovative weave materials with high-performance fabrics. With new trends that focus on soft, round shapes and cozy, plush materials paired with smooth faux leather textures and a playful, indulgent atmosphere. The overall aesthetics of the new outdoor arrivals embrace creativity, with a cheerful mood, inspired by organic shapes that are natural, modern, and influenced by mid-century modern elements.”A notable addition to Armen Living’s outdoor collection is the new Ember lounge and dining collection and the expansion of their best-selling collections, including Breeze, Driftbay, Pavilion, and Kobalt. Their new Outdoor Accent Tables will also be featured in their Atlanta Market showroom B1-7-A-2. These stylish and contemporary outdoor accents became an instant customer favorite during their fall premiere and are made from innovative fiber-reinforced concrete, in an array of styles, finishes, and colors, and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.Designed with an affordable luxury aesthetic, Armen Living’s Outdoor Division consists of more than 350 products for bar, dining, living, lounge and are designed to address all generations, seasons, and purposes for contemporary lifestyles. With new collections launching each quarter in a variety of design styles, and an array of mix and match capabilities, to suit your personal style and design aesthetic. And which allows for flexible buying options, whether customers want to purchase in complete sets or individual pieces.Combining and embracing global trends, enhanced by quality craftsmanship and durability for luxurious outdoor living spaces, Armen Living marked the company’s 5th Anniversary in September 2025, since launching their outdoor division. “This is such an exciting time for Armen Living. With the recent purchase of the Uwharrie Chair Company, Armen Living is growing our family, and joining forces with their team to unlock limitless possibilities in outdoor design.” Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO, shared, “Atlanta will be the first opportunity for our customers and outdoor buyers to be introduced to Uwharrie’s beautiful benchmade outdoor furniture that resonates with trade buyers and designers all across the country.“National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, commented. “2026 will deliver exciting opportunities for the future growth of Armen Living and our sister company, Uwharrie Chair Company. Starting with the introduction of their line, and the opening of new dealer accounts, with a goal to significantly expand their customer base, preserving their company’s legacy and decades of success, as a Made in America, domestic manufacturer.”Armen Living is also excited to share that its company was recognized by industry peers for design excellence, with its outdoor furniture collections named 1st-Finalist for Best Outdoor Company by Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings and for Best Outdoor Dining by Home Accents Today’s Reader Rankings. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us! The Reader Rankings are an immense honor, and we are incredibly grateful for our industry's support.” Reb added,Explore Armen Living and Uwharrie Chair Company's outdoor collections at AmericasMart during Winter Atlanta Market, Jan 13-19, 2026 and during Summer Casual Market July 21-23, 2026 as well as during the Fall Causal Market September 15-18, 2026 in Showroom B1 6-A2 (240 Peachtree Street NW, Bldg 1, Showroom B1 6-A2, Atlanta, GA 30303).Discover Armen Living’s full category of new arrivals including bar, dining, living, and occasional design alongside new outdoor at Winter Las Vegas Market, January 25-29, 2026 and the Summer Las Vegas Market, July 26-30, 2026 at World Market Center, (475 Grand Central Pkwy, Bldg B, 7th Floor, Showroom B762, Las Vegas, NV 89106). As well as at High Point Market, on April 25-28, 2026, and on October 17-21, 2026 in (IHFC Bldg, 201 E. Commerce Ave, Hamilton Wing, Showroom H721, High Point, NC, 27260).AboutStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors all across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.comUwharrie Chair CompanyJust south of the nation's furniture capital, High Point, North Carolina, a small rocky stream meanders through the quiet, rolling countryside. It flows by old farmsteads and new neighborhoods, dead gold mines and living forests, eventually becoming the Uwharrie River (pronounced you-WAH-ree). Ultimately, the water reaches the Uwharrie Mountains, a small range occupied centuries ago by Native Americans DeSoto called the Suala. The name "Uwharrie'' is attributed to them, a conclusion supported by references in John Lawson's 1701 journal documenting a visit to "Heighwarrie''. Today the Uwharrie Mountains and Uwharrie National Forest are known for their abundance of wildlife, deep recreational lakes, and peaceful, natural beauty. The name is synonymous with rustic charm and relaxation. Providing our customers with a lifestyle for a lifetime, perhaps the best description of the Original Uwharrie Chair.

