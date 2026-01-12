GuysWithRides Launches 'Seller Sessions' - Video Interviews That Give Bidders Confidence Classic Car Sellers Deserve

Dealer-Free Auction Platform Invests Additional Time in Every Vehicle Through One-on-One Seller Video Interviews

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuysWithRides, the dealer-free boutique classic car auction platform built on partnership rather than profit-taking, today announced the launch of "Seller Sessions"- live video interviews with every vehicle owner, giving potential bidders unprecedented access to the people behind the cars.

The new feature expands GuysWithRides' 3P Proven Partnership Plan beyond the $500 upfront investment in professional photography and inspections to include direct conversations with sellers about their vehicles' history, condition, and story.

"Every other auction platform treats the seller as a transaction," said Rudy Samsel, co-founder of GuysWithRides. "We're treating them as partners. When you invest $500 in someone's car before they invest a single dollar, you don't hide them behind a listing - you put them on camera and let bidders see the pride of ownership firsthand."

Building Bidder Confidence Through Transparency

Seller Sessions address a fundamental problem in online classic car auctions: bidders never meet the seller. Unlike in-person auctions, where buyers can speak directly with owners, online platforms create a black box between the two parties most invested in the transaction.

GuysWithRides' approach changes that dynamic. The inaugural Seller Session features a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air restomod owner discussing the build choices, modern upgrades, and why he chose GuysWithRides over traditional auction houses. The conversation (https://youtu.be/tLiBK3LP0Oc) covers details no static listing could capture - from the modern powertrain swap to the upgraded suspension to the owner's vision for blending classic aesthetics with modern performance.

"We're not just selling cars - we're introducing people," Samsel explained. "When a bidder hears an owner talk about the history of their ride, or sees their pride in ownership, that builds confidence no photograph can match."



The 3P Partnership in Action

Seller Sessions represent the third pillar of GuysWithRides' partnership model:

• Professional Photography: $500 investment in multi-angle, detail-focused imagery

• Professional Inspection: Third-party mechanical and cosmetic assessment

• Personal Connection: Live seller interviews that humanize every transaction

The platform continues to charge sellers just $1 to list and 2% commission only when sold, a fraction of the 10-20% total fees charged by traditional auction houses.

"Our sellers aren't inventory," Samsel said. "They're car people who deserve a partner that invests real time and real money in helping their vehicle find the right buyer. Seller Sessions prove we're willing to do that work."

Competing on Experience, Not Just Price

The launch comes during peak classic car auction season, as major houses like Mecum and Barrett-Jackson host their flagship Kissimmee and Scottsdale events. While those platforms focus on volume and spectacle, GuysWithRides is building its reputation on selective curation and seller support.

The platform rejects many vehicle submissions to maintain quality standards for its target market: classic and collector vehicles valued between $20,000 and $100,000.

"Mecum and Barrett-Jackson rarely put a seller on camera talking about their car unless it’s a significant collection," Samsel noted. "Bring a Trailer and other online venues won't invest $500 in a vehicle before it crosses the block. We're competing on experience, not event size. Seller Sessions are how we prove that matters."

Availability

The 3P Proven Partnership Plan is now available nationwide. Vehicle submissions get reviewed within 48 hours. Accepted vehicles receive immediate scheduling for professional photography and inspection at no cost beyond the $1 listing fee.

To submit a vehicle or learn more about the 3P model, visit www.guyswithrides.com. or www.guyswithrides.bid.

Seller Session Video Example

