Organising Committee Unveils Full Schedule for Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

Officials during the announcement of the commemorative stamp for Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, issued in collaboration with Emirates Post

Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 has unveiled the full schedule, latest updates, and key statistics related to the sporting event.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 , held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has unveiled the full schedule, latest updates, and key statistics related to the global sporting event. The 10-day event marks a pivotal stage in the countdown to one of the largest international multi-sport gatherings ever hosted in the Middle East, scheduled from 6 to 15 February 2026.The announcement was made during a press conference held on the sidelines of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, highlighting the Games’ global dimension and focus on learning, content creation, and community engagement through sport.The press conference was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, along with senior officials, including; H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Assistant Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council ; H.E. Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; H.E. Khalifa Khamis Al Hameiri, Chairman of the Community Engagement Committee; H.E. Talal Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Events Sector – Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mohammed Abdulhamid AlHosani, Executive Director of Volunteering - Emirates Foundation alongside representatives from the International Masters Games Association and various partners and athletes.H.E. Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, emphasised that hosting the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 reflects an advanced national vision that makes sport a lifestyle and a key pillar in enhancing quality of life, sustainable health, and community cohesion. He added that the Games present a modern model of sport as an inclusive space for all ages, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position on the global sports events map by bringing together athletes from diverse cultures, promoting healthy lifestyles, and delivering long-term sustainable impact.H.E. Talal Al Hashimi, Executive Director of the Events Sector – Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 represent a strategic milestone for sport in the UAE, and the schedule reflects a comprehensive programme combining international competitions, community engagement, and cultural heritage on a single global platform. Abu Dhabi continues to affirm that sport is not limited by age or professional pathways, but is defined by its ability to unite people, inspire active lifestyles, and leave a lasting impact on society. These Games will mark a defining chapter in Abu Dhabi’s journey as a global sporting destination.”He further highlighted that the full schedule reflects the scale and diversity of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, from the opening ceremony through to the final competitions, noting that the Games will be hosted across more than 20 sports venues and will include 38 different sports and multiple age categories. Supported by strong registration momentum and wide international participation, the Games will ensure a fully integrated experience for athletes and spectators, while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s organisational readiness to host one of the world’s largest multi-sport events.Regarding health and medical preparations, H.E. Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 align with our national priorities in preventive health and active lifestyles. Comprehensive medical and emergency plans have been approved across all venues, supported by specialised teams and integrated response systems. Beyond operational readiness, the Games reinforce the vital role of physical activity in promoting public health, wellbeing, and quality of life for all age groups.”On volunteer engagement, Mohammed Abdulhamid AlHosani, Executive Director of Volunteering - Emirates Foundation, explained: “The volunteer programme embodies the community spirit at the heart of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, with more than 7,000 volunteers supporting operations and competitions, contributing their time and skills to ensure a world-class experience for athletes and visitors. The programme also provides valuable community participation opportunities, empowering volunteers to be part of a global sporting legacy hosted by Abu Dhabi.”H.E. Khalifa Khamis Al Hameiri, Chairman of the Community Engagement Committee, said: “Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 represent a leading model for harnessing sport as a tool for community engagement and building bridges between different age groups and cultures. During the preparation phase, the community engagement team delivered more than 255 community events and initiatives across the UAE, including over 30 specialised sessions as part of the Masters Seminar series, alongside more than 25 heritage-focused events, with participation exceeding 60,000 people across various age groups. The comprehensive programme of the Games reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to embedding the concept of lifelong sport, strengthening community participation, and enabling individuals to be part of a holistic sporting and human experience that leaves a positive and lasting impact on society.”Jens Holm, CEO of the International Masters Games Association, added: “The comprehensive preparations and full schedule for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 demonstrate high levels of professionalism and organisation, confirming Abu Dhabi’s readiness to host one of the largest and most important international multi-sport events globally. The International Masters Games Association is proud to partner with Abu Dhabi, which presents a global model for inclusivity, participation, and sport for all ages.”Commemorative stamp launchThe press conference also witnessed the announcement of a commemorative stamp for Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, issued in collaboration with Emirates Post. The stamp features a selection of sports included in the Games and represents the first commemorative stamp in the history of the Masters Games, documenting this global sporting milestone hosted by Abu Dhabi. The stamp is scheduled for release to coincide with the start of the competitions in February. The release of the stamp reflects the role of Emirates Post in documenting national and international milestones hosted by the UAE, serving as a sustainable cultural record that preserves the memory of achievements for future generations. It also highlights the UAE’s position as a global destination that brings the world together around the values of health, inclusivity, and diversity, and reflects its investment in sport as a catalyst for strengthening international presence and supporting quality of life objectives.The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will welcome athletes aged 30 and above from around the world to compete in more than 30 sports, including modern games and traditional UAE heritage sports, under the theme “United by Sports, Active for Life”.Games scheduleAs per the schedule, the opening ceremony will be held on 6 February at Zayed Sports City, with competitions taking place across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra in a wide range of world-class sporting venues, including Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, Hudayriyat Island, ADNEC, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Marina Al Mirfa, Al Wathba Race Track, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Al Falah Falconry Club, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Yas Acres Golf Club, Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Mubadala Arena, Space 42, Al Ain Adventure, Abu Dhabi Padel Kingdom, The Club, Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy, reflecting the scale, diversity and geographic reach of the Games.From 7 to 14 February, the main Games programme will take place, including sports such as archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, bowling, canoeing/kayaking, chess, cricket, cycling, football, golf, horse jumping, ice hockey, judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, Muay Thai, netball, obstacle course racing, orienteering, paddle, rugby, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, and beach wrestling, creating a continuous rhythm of competition and engagement throughout the Games.Heritage sports are a defining pillar of the event programme, with Al Tabaa competitions to be held from 13-14 February in Al Ain, camel racing on 14 February at Al Wathba, dhow sailing and traditional diving from 7-8 February at the Al Mirfa Marina, endurance horse racing from 7-14 February, and falconry competitions from 13-14 February at Al Falah Falconry Club, providing an authentic cultural dimension within an international sporting framework.The Games will further include women-only categories in athletics, indoor volleyball, basketball, paddle, and 7-a-side football, which will be held at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy, reflecting the commitment to expanding female participation and providing a supportive competitive environment.The Organising Committee confirmed that registration will remain open until 15 January, enabling athletes and teams to access full information on sports, venues, and competition dates, and to plan their participation and travel ahead of February 2026.The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 are expected to transform Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra into vibrant centers for sport, culture, and community, bringing together participants from around the world and strengthening the emirate’s position as a global destination for sporting events and active lifestyles.For the full schedule, registration details, and updates, please visit the official website: https://abudhabimasters2026.com

