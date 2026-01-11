Ship Smart and moveauto Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Cross-Country Relocations

CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ship Smart, a national leader in long-distance small moves, and moveauto, a trusted name in vehicle shipping, today announced a strategic partnership designed to provide customers with a seamless, one-stop solution for cross-country relocations.Under the new agreement, Ship Smart will refer customers who need vehicle transport to moveauto, while moveauto will direct customers requiring household goods shipping to Ship Smart. This complementary cross-referral relationship ensures that customers receive specialized, reliable service for both their belongings and their vehicles.Many customers relocating across the country need to transport both household goods and a vehicle. This partnership addresses that need by connecting two established specialists, allowing each company to focus on what they do best while ensuring customers have access to comprehensive relocation solutions.About Ship Smart: Founded in 1999, Ship Smart is a national small-move company specializing exclusively in long-distance transportation of household goods. With over two decades of experience, Ship Smart has built a reputation for reliable, personalized service for customers shipping limited quantities of belongings across the country.About moveauto: Founded in 1994, moveauto is a leading vehicle shipping company specializing in safe, reliable, and transparent auto transport services across the United States. With more than 30 years in the industry, moveauto has established itself as a trusted partner for customers seeking dependable vehicle transportation Media Contact:Ship Smart8669509141

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.