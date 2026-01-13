D2C Strategist Launches Visionary Grant, a CSR Initiative to Support Women's Employment and Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

D2C Strategist: Building Digital Strategy Stop learning, start building.

UDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D2C Strategist , a digital strategy and execution firm founded by growth consultant H Sadhwani, has announced the launch of the Visionary Grant, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at addressing gaps in digital employability and entrepreneurial execution among underserved groups, with a special focus on women.The initiative provides fully sponsored access to a 45-day live digital marketing and execution program for individuals who demonstrate strong ideas or employability potential but lack access to formal training, financial resources, or digital infrastructure.Addressing the Digital Employability GapAs digital skills increasingly define access to employment and entrepreneurship, a significant section of the workforce: particularly women- continues to face systemic barriers to entry. The Visionary Grant has been designed to address this imbalance by focusing on practical, execution-led skill development rather than theoretical certification."Many capable individuals are excluded from opportunity not because of a lack of talent, but because they don't have access to the systems required to execute," said Harsht Sadhwani, Founder, D2C Strategist. "This initiative is about restoring access to skills, mentorship, and real pathways into work or entrepreneurship."NGO Partnerships and Employment EnablementAs part of the initiative, D2C Strategist has partnered with non-governmental organisations working in women's education and livelihood development. Women participants who successfully complete the program will receive structured interview opportunities with partner organisations and hiring partners aligned with digital, marketing, and operations roles.The focus of these partnerships is employability and workforce reintegration, particularly for women seeking to enter or re-enter the job market with relevant, contemporary digital skills."This is not a placement promise; it is an access promise," Sadhwani clarified. "Our responsibility is to ensure participants are job-ready and visible to the right organisations - not left alone after training ends."Program Structure and OutcomesThe 45-day program follows a live, implementation-based model, guiding participants through foundational strategy, digital infrastructure setup, and real-world execution. Participants work on tangible assets such as websites, funnels, content systems, and analytics frameworks.The curriculum is built on first-principles thinking and has been validated through prior implementation across consumer brands, startups, and enterprise environments.Why This Initiative MattersWith the rapid adoption of AI and no-code technologies, digital work is becoming more accessible - yet unevenly distributed. The Visionary Grant seeks to ensure that this shift translates into inclusive opportunity, particularly for women and early-stage founders from non-traditional backgrounds."Digital access should not be determined by geography, privilege, or prior exposure," Sadhwani said. "CSR today must move beyond awareness and into capability-building. That is the intent behind this initiative."Application and SelectionApplications are reviewed on the basis of idea merit, employability potential, and intent, without consideration of academic background or age.Application Process: Submission of a brief Vision Note via emailEmail: info@d2cstrategist.comWebsite: www.d2cstrategist.com/full-stack-marketing- bootcamp RHB Colony, Pratapnagar, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India (313001)Press Contact:Email: info@d2cstrategist.comPhone: +91-9001471977D2C Strategist is a digital execution and strategy firm founded by H Sadhwani. The firm works with founders and organisations to build scalable digital systems, while also investing in long-term capability-building initiatives through education and CSR-led programs.

