Tom’s Watch Bar Announces Exclusive NFL Big Game Party VIP Style on February 8th

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Watch Bar , the premier destination for immersive sports-viewing, is thrilled to announce its NFL Big Game VIP Party on February 8th, offering football fans the ultimate way to experience the biggest game of the year. Known for its stadium-style atmosphere and massive wall-to-wall screens, Tom’s Watch Bar is elevating Big Game Sunday with premium perks, elevated food and beverage options, and an electric game-day environment.Guests at the NFL Big Game VIP Party will enjoy:• 🎟️ Exclusive VIP admission & reserved seating• 🍹 Premium open-bar (location-specific)• 🍔 Complimentary Big Game Menu including appetizers and entrée• 🎶 Live entertainment, giveaways & fan-friendly activations• 📺 360-degree viewing on giant screens throughout the venue• 🏈 A high-energy atmosphere that puts fans at the center of the action“NFL Big Game Sunday is the biggest sports celebration of the year, and we’re creating a network of fan sanctuaries for you to cheer on your favorite team,” said Shannon McNiel, Co-CEO at Tom’s Watch Bar. “Our VIP Party delivers incredible viewing angles from every seat, unmatched sound, and an interactive environment that makes every play feel larger-than-life.”With locations nationwide, Tom’s Watch Bar has built a reputation as America’s Super Sports Bar, combining cutting-edge viewing technology with elevated hospitality. Guests can expect a curated game-day menu, signature cocktails, and an energetic crowd experience — perfect for passionate fans, casual viewers, and groups alike.Event DetailsWhat: Tom’s Watch Big Game VIP PartyWhen: Sunday February 8thWhere: All LocationsTickets: tomswatchbar.com/big-game/Reservations strongly recommended. Limited VIP availability.About Tom’s Watch BarTom’s Watch Bar redefines the traditional sports bar experience with oversized stadium-style viewing, interactive guest engagement, premium food and beverage offerings, and an inclusive atmosphere where every seat is the best seat in the house. With multiple locations nationwide — and continued expansion — Tom’s Watch Bar is the go-to destination for watching sports, hosting events, and celebrating game-day moments.

