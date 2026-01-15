Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To An Evening of Art

The Auto & Art Gallery in Berlin

Event to take place January 15, 2026 from 6:00 PM at the Auto & Art Gallery, Nachtalbenweg 61, 13088 Berlin.

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Kruse Arts cordially invites all to a special evening at the Auto & Art Gallery to take place Thursday, January 15, 2026 from 6:00 PM at the Auto & Art Gallery, Nachtalbenweg 61, 13088 Berlin.The event will feature an art exhibit from artist Michael Dyne Mieth and complimentary drinks all taking place amid the unique space at Auto and Art Gallery.The evening’s host is Mr. Jürgen Form, the gallery owner, who is a Berlin-based entrepreneur and art collector. The gallery space functions as both a showroom for classic cars (oldtimers) and an exhibition space for contemporary art.Over the years, the gallery has hosted numerous exhibitions featuring international and German artists, such as Wilfried Fitzenreiter and Hans Scheib.The space includes a café-lounge and is often used for events that bring together the business community and the diplomatic corps.Jürgen Form also serves as the President of the Association of Economic Consuls in Berlin-Brandenburg (Vereinigung der Wirtschaftskonsuln in Berlin-Brandenburg e.V., or VWK), a professional network that fosters relationships between the diplomatic corps, economic representatives, and political leaders in the capital region. Several members of the Berlin diplomatic corps will be in attendance.Artist Michael Dyne Mieth is a painter, sculptor and multimedia artist living in Berlin, whose art is exhibited internationally and always attracts attention due to his visionary motives. Some of his work includes his massive “G18” in which he revisits and reimagines Picasso’s Guernica, which has forever inscribed itself in art history as an appeal for peace. G18 was exhibited along with Pablo Picasso’s original Guernica at the Imperial Hofburg Museum in Innsbruck during the anti-war exhibition "GUERNICA – Icon of Peace."Dyne was also selected by Cisco Systems to envision a work on sustainability for their innovation center openBerlin. He created a sculpture in the shape of a robot called “Recycle” from packaging material that is normally hazardous waste. Sensors in a bodysuit that Dyne wore saved the data of his movement as the work was created and later published as “the data of creativity” allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the artist’s world and understand what he did and how he did it.An RSVP to info@carlkruse.net is appreciated but not required.

