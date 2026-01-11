Levels of Self Launches Coaching for Armenian and Russian Speakers Worldwide

Heghine Manukyan, Yerevan, Armenia Arthur Palyan On Stage Arthur Palyan, Los Angeles, USA Retreat In Armenia August 2025

Award-winning California life coach Arthur Palyan partners with Yerevan entrepreneur Heghine Manukyan to serve 260 million speakers across 20+ countries

When they find out what you've created, they will come running. Our communities are hungry for real transformation.” — Heghine Manukyan, Levels of Self Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levels of Self , the transformational coaching organization founded by Arthur Palyan — named Best Life Coach California 2025 — officially launches dedicated coaching services for Armenian and Russian-speaking communities worldwide, led by certified coach Heghine Manukyan.The expansion brings Levels of Self's proven "7 Levels of Self" framework to an estimated 10 million Armenian speakers and 250 million Russian speakers across more than 20 countries.Manukyan, based in Yerevan, Armenia, brings 15 years of entrepreneurial experience as founder and owner of Yeraz Travel Agency . Her expertise in client relationships, cross-cultural communication, and navigating complex life situations makes her uniquely qualified to serve Armenian and Russian-speaking clients seeking personal transformation.COUNTRIES AND REGIONS SERVEDAmericas: United States (Los Angeles, Glendale, Fresno, New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, San Francisco), Canada (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Brazil (São Paulo)Europe: Armenia (Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor), Russia (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Sochi, Novosibirsk), Ukraine (Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv), Georgia (Tbilisi), Germany (Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Hamburg), France (Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Nice), Netherlands (Amsterdam), Spain (Barcelona, Madrid), Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki), Poland (Warsaw), Czech Republic (Prague), United Kingdom (London)Middle East: United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi), Israel (Tel Aviv, Haifa), Lebanon (Beirut), Iran (Tehran)Asia-Pacific: Australia (Sydney, Melbourne)WHY THIS MATTERSThe Armenian and Russian diaspora represents one of the most entrepreneurial and resilient communities in the world. Many have built successful businesses, raised families across multiple cultures, and overcome significant adversity. Yet unconscious patterns — often inherited from generations of survival, displacement, and cultural trauma — continue to limit their potential."Motivation is useless. Pattern recognition changes lives," said Palyan. "The Armenian and Russian-speaking communities have achieved incredible success despite enormous obstacles. But success doesn't mean freedom. Many are still running patterns they can't see — in their relationships, their businesses, their parenting. Heghine understands this deeply because she's lived it."THE LEVEL UP GAME Central to the Levels of Self methodology is Level Up, a free self-awareness game featuring over 3,500 real-life scenarios designed to reveal unconscious patterns. Available at 100levelup.com, the game has attracted users from around the world seeking to understand the hidden forces driving their decisions.The game offers three modes: Mirror Game ("Do you recognize this pattern in yourself?"), Agreement Game ("Do you agree with this statement?"), and Decision Game (navigate complex scenarios and see what your choices reveal).HOW IT WORKS1. Play the free Level Up game at 100levelup.com2. Take the Quick Assessment to identify your dominant patterns3. Book a consultation with Heghine Manukyan for personalized coaching in Armenian or Russian4. Work through the 7 Levels of Self framework to create lasting transformationABOUT ARTHUR PALYANArthur Palyan is the founder of Levels of Self and creator of the Level Up game. Named Best Life Coach California 2025, he has coached thousands of clients and spoken to audiences of over 3,000 people. His work has been featured on Bloomberg, Google News, Yahoo Finance, and AP News. Palyan's mission is to bring pattern-recognition-based coaching to 5 billion people who don't speak English through a global network of multilingual coaches.ABOUT HEGHINE MANUKYANHeghine Manukyan is an entrepreneur based in Yerevan, Armenia, and founder of Yeraz Travel Agency, which she has successfully operated for 15 years. Fluent in Armenian and Russian, she serves as a certified Levels of Self coach specializing in serving Armenian and Russian-speaking communities worldwide.

