Six Days to Go Until the Joy Awards 2026 Ceremony as Chopard Reveals the Design of the Award Trophy

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just six days remaining until the Joy Awards 2026, the ceremony is set to take place on Saturday evening, January 17, at ANB Arena, organized by the General Entertainment Authority as part of Riyadh Season. The highly anticipated night will celebrate leading stars and influential figures across the Arab world, with prominent artistic and media attendance.The official voting phase for the Joy Awards 2026 launched several weeks ago, following the conclusion of the nomination stage, which saw strong public participation. The full list of nominees across all categories has been unveiled, featuring a distinguished selection of stars from cinema, drama, music, sports, and digital content creation. Winners will be honored during the upcoming ceremony.With all nominees now announced, audiences have the opportunity to vote for their favorite stars and works, intensifying public engagement in the lead-up to the awards night.In a notable highlight, Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, revealed details of the Joy Awards trophy design. She explained that the design draws inspiration from the falcon—a historic symbol of Saudi Arabia representing strength, prestige, and agility—emphasizing a dynamic, moving falcon rather than a static form, in line with the identity of the award and international festival standards.She noted that the design process began in May and that the prototyping phase took six weeks, while crafting each trophy requires approximately seventy hours of meticulous handwork at the company’s workshop in Geneva.The trophies are plated with 18-karat gold and feature hand-carved eyes made from small pieces of black onyx with delicate yellow irises. The falcon’s base is crafted from polished brass with a finish designed to resemble a diamond-like sheen. Chopard, a prestigious maison with a legacy spanning more than 160 years, is participating for the second consecutive year in the globally anticipated festival held every January.

