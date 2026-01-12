360Fence & Deck Co Expands Professional Fence and Deck Services Across Houston Metro Area

Fence & Deck Builder Our Services 360 Fence & Deck Logo

Pearland-based outdoor construction company strengthens fencing and decking services in Houston, Clear Lake, and League City

Our focus is on building fencing and decking that delivers lasting value, strong performance, and a finished look property owners can rely on,”” — said Kyle Kluender, Founder of 360Fence & Deck Co.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360Fence & Deck Co, a locally owned fencing and deck installation company headquartered in Pearland, Texas, continues to expand its professional outdoor construction services throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. With a growing reputation for quality craftsmanship, dependable service, and customized solutions, the company serves residential and commercial property owners seeking durable, long-lasting fencing and decking systems.Founded with a commitment to integrity and workmanship, 360Fence & Deck Co has positioned itself as a trusted provider of outdoor improvements across Southeast Texas. From privacy fencing and security solutions to custom decks designed for outdoor living, the company delivers tailored installations that enhance property value, safety, and curb appeal.Operating from its headquarters in Pearland, Texas, 360Fence & Deck Co offers comprehensive fence and deck services supported by experienced installers, high-quality materials, and proven construction methods. Customers looking to get started can **contact the Pearland, TX Fence & Deck Company (HQ)** directly for consultations, estimates, and project planning.Serving the Houston Metro Area With Local ExpertiseAs population growth and new development continue across the Houston region, the demand for professional fencing and decking services has increased. Property owners are seeking solutions that provide security, privacy, and aesthetic enhancement while standing up to the challenging Texas climate. 360Fence & Deck Co meets this demand by offering regionally informed design recommendations, material selection guidance, and installation practices tailored to local conditions.The company maintains dedicated service coverage in several key Houston-area markets, ensuring timely scheduling, responsive communication, and consistent workmanship across every project. Homeowners and businesses throughout Houston, TX Fence & Deck Services can rely on 360Fence & Deck Co for high-quality installations. Property owners in Clear Lake, TX Fence Installation and League City, TX Deck & Fence Company also benefit from localized services tailored to their community.By focusing on these core service areas, 360Fence & Deck Co is able to deliver localized service while maintaining the operational efficiency of a centralized headquarters.Comprehensive Fence Installation ServicesFence installation remains one of the company’s most in-demand services. 360Fence & Deck Co provides residential and commercial fencing solutions designed to meet a wide range of functional and aesthetic requirements. Options include wood privacy fencing, vinyl fencing, chain-link fencing, and custom fence configurations tailored to property layout and usage.Each fence project begins with a detailed consultation to assess property boundaries, local regulations, and client goals. From material selection to final installation, the company emphasizes durability, proper alignment, and long-term performance. Repairs and replacements are also available for aging or storm-damaged fencing systems.Custom Deck Design and ConstructionIn addition to fencing, 360Fence & Deck Co specializes in custom deck construction for homeowners seeking to expand usable outdoor living space. Deck projects are designed to complement the property’s architecture while providing a functional and inviting environment for entertainment and relaxation.The company installs wood, composite, and PVC decking systems, offering guidance on material selection based on budget, maintenance preferences, and expected usage. From ground-level platforms to elevated decks with integrated features, every project is built to meet structural standards and client expectations.Commitment to Quality and Customer SatisfactionAt the core of 360Fence & Deck Co’s success is a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. The company prioritizes clear communication, accurate project timelines, and transparent pricing throughout every phase of the build. Clients are kept informed from initial consultation through final walkthrough, ensuring expectations are met or exceeded.“Our focus is on building fencing and decking that delivers lasting value and strong performance,” said Kyle Kluender, Founder of 360Fence & Deck Co.This customer-first approach has helped the company establish lasting relationships with homeowners, property managers, and business owners across the Houston metro area.Built for Texas ConditionsOutdoor structures in Southeast Texas must withstand heat, humidity, heavy rainfall, and seasonal storms. 360Fence & Deck Co incorporates these environmental factors into every design and installation decision. Materials are selected for durability, and construction methods are chosen to support long-term structural integrity under local conditions.By combining practical experience with attention to detail, the company delivers fencing and decking solutions that perform reliably year after year.About 360Fence & Deck Co360Fence & Deck Co is a Pearland-based fence and deck company serving the Greater Houston area. Specializing in residential and commercial outdoor construction, the company provides fence installation, deck construction, gate systems, and repair services. With a focus on quality workmanship, dependable service, and customer trust, 360Fence & Deck Co continues to grow as a leading outdoor contractor in Southeast Texas.

