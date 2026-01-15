Dr. Daryl D. Green Calls for Discernment in Leadership During a Period of Global Complexity

The Dean's Devotional

Why Dr. Daryl D. Green Says 2026 Will Separate Conviction from Confusion

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global rhetoric intensifies, leaders across sectors are struggling with a quieter but more dangerous challenge: distinguishing truth from provocation. Recent headlines—including renewed assertions by Donald Trump about acquiring Greenland, despite its status under Denmark- have sparked debate, opposition, and confusion well beyond politics. For many leaders, the issue is no longer agreement or disagreement, but discernment. According to Dr. Daryl D. Green, award-winning educator, former federal executive, and dean of the School of Business at Langston University, moments like this reveal a deeper leadership deficit. “Opposition is not new,” Green says. “What’s new is how quickly leaders react—without pausing to test what is true, what is noise, and what is merely designed to provoke.”When Opposition Becomes the TestIn boardrooms, classrooms, churches, and government offices, leaders are navigating an era of constant contradiction:• bold claims without verification,• emotionally charged narratives,• and pressure to respond immediately rather than wisely.Dr. Green warns that speed without discernment is now one of leadership’s greatest risks. “You can survive disagreement,” he explains. “What damages institutions is confusion when leaders can no longer tell the difference between facts, opinions, and strategic distractions.”From the Great Resignation to the Great DiscernmentGreen connects today’s moment to a familiar pattern. During the pandemic, millions left roles that no longer aligned with their values. What followed was not just the Great Resignation, but a realization that discernment had been neglected in career choices, leadership culture, and organizational truth-telling. “People didn’t just quit jobs,” Green says. “They quit narratives that no longer made sense.” As geopolitical claims grow louder and technology accelerates the spread of misinformation, Green believes 2026 will demand a higher standard.“Leaders will be judged not by how loudly they speak, but by how carefully they listen and how clearly they think.”The 2026 Discernment Test: 10 Questions to Separate Truth from NoiseAs a follow-up to his recently released Purpose Test, Dr. Green offers a second framework this time focused on discernment:1. What evidence supports this claim beyond rhetoric?2. Who benefits if I accept this narrative without question?3. What voices or perspectives are missing from this conversation?4. Am I reacting emotionally or responding thoughtfully?5. What facts are verifiable and what remains speculative?6. How does this align with my core values and responsibilities?7. What unintended consequences might follow this decision?8. Have I confused urgency with importance?9. What would wisdom counsel if silence were an option?10. Will this position withstand time, scrutiny, and accountability?“These are not political questions,” Green emphasizes. “They are leadership questions.”Discernment as the Heart of The Dean’s DevotionalThese reflections form the backbone of The Dean’s Devotional: 21 Proverbs for Academic and Executive Leadership, Dr. Green’s forthcoming book scheduled for publication in May 2026. One of the book’s central themes—discernment—draws on timeless wisdom applied to modern complexity: how leaders navigate opposition without losing integrity, clarity, or courage. “Discernment isn’t about having all the answers,” Green says. “It’s about knowing which questions deserve your attention.” As public trust erodes and opposition hardens, media outlets are seeking voices that can:• interpret conflict without inflaming it,• help audiences think—not just react,• and connect leadership decisions to long-term consequences.Dr. Green’s background in federal service, higher education leadership, and organizational transformation positions him as a credible, steady voice for this moment.To book Dr. Green for an interview or event, contact AGSM Consulting, LLC at +1 (865) 719-7239 or email advice@darylgreen.org.About AGSM LLCAGSM Consulting, LLC provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today’s small businesses. Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green formed the Tennessee-based consultancy to offer comprehensive, customized services tailored to business owners’ needs. These services include, but are not limited to, business and marketing plan preparation, audit and management evaluations, general business consulting, leadership development training, professional seminars and workshops, speaker services, and personal advisement. The firm focuses primarily on new start-ups, particularly those in the early stages of operation.For more information, visit www.agsmconsulting.com About Dr. Daryl D. Green:Dr. Green is an award-winning educator, strategist, and business leader with more than 27 years of management experience. As Dean of the School of Business at Langston University, he is committed to empowering future leaders with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.