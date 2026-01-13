Dr. Daryl D. Green Highlights Grounded Leadership Strategies for Navigating Global Uncertainty

Dr. Green shares the stage with forward-thinking academic leaders in the accreditation world. The Dean's Devotional

Why Dr. Daryl D. Green Says 2026 Will Be a Year of Purpose or Drift

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global headlines are accelerating at a pace few leaders can absorb. Recent statements from Donald Trump referencing potential **U.S. protection for American oil companies investing as much as $100 billion in Venezuela’s energy sector—alongside renewed rhetoric about territorial control of Greenland—have intensified a sense that the world has entered a new, unpredictable phase.For many Americans, mainly institutional and corporate leaders, the reaction is not merely political. It is disorienting. According to Dr. Daryl D. Green, award-winning educator, former federal executive, and dean of the School of Business at Langston University, moments like this demand more than strategic positioning.“When power, protection, and profit dominate the headlines, leaders have to ask a deeper question,” Green says. “What is the purpose guiding our decisions—beyond speed, scale, or control?”A Disruptive World, a Familiar PatternTo traditionalists, the current moment feels chaotic. To younger professionals, it feels exhausting. And to leaders still navigating the aftershocks of the pandemic, artificial intelligence disruption, and workforce instability, it feels like confirmation that the old leadership playbook no longer works. Dr. Green draws a direct line to the Great Resignation. “During the pandemic, millions didn’t walk away from work because they lacked ambition,” he explains. “They walked away because their work no longer aligned with their values. What we labeled the Great Resignation was, in truth, a mass reckoning with purpose.” Now, as geopolitical risk, economic nationalism, and AI-driven change converge, Green believes 2026 represents a similar inflection point—especially for leaders. “You can’t steady people with titles alone. You can’t earn trust through power plays. In disruptive times, leaders either operate from purpose—or they drift.”A Leader Speaking from the CrossroadsDr. Green’s perspective is shaped by lived experience. After nearly three decades in federal service, he retired—only to begin a second career in academia marked by institutional transformation and cultural change. His leadership later contributed to one of the fastest business-school turnarounds in the region, even as higher education itself faced declining trust and enrollment pressure. Those reflections informed his earlier book, Mapping Out Your Life After Retirement, which challenged professionals to rethink identity beyond titles and paychecks. Now, they are shaping a broader conversation.The 2026 Purpose Test: 10 Questions for Leaders and ProfessionalsAs part of his emerging 2026 thought-leadership platform, Dr. Green is inviting leaders, professionals, and everyday Americans to pause amid the disruption and confront ten legacy-defining questions:1. If your role ended tomorrow, what would truly be different?2. Who became stronger—not dependent—because of your leadership?3. What difficult decision did you make because it was right, not safe?4. How did you treat people when you held power?5. What truth did you speak that cost you something?6. Who would speak well of you without being asked?7. What broken system did you improve instead of tolerating?8. Did you develop people or merely manage them?9. What unfinished work still calls your name?10. If today were your last day, would your legacy be clear or confusing?“These aren’t religious questions,” Green emphasizes. “They’re human, and moments like this make them unavoidable.”Laying the Groundwork for The Dean’s DevotionalThese themes will culminate in Dr. Green’s forthcoming book, The Dean’s Devotional: 21 Proverbs for Academic and Executive Leadership, scheduled for publication in May 2026. The book blends leadership insight, lived experience, and timeless wisdom, offering a steady framework for leaders navigating volatility, burnout, and widespread distrust. “This isn’t about withdrawing from the world,” Green says. “It’s about leading with clarity when the world feels unsteady.” Dr. Green’s background in federal service, higher education leadership, and organizational transformation positions him as a credible, steady voice for this moment.To book Dr. Green for an interview or event, contact AGSM Consulting, LLC at +1 (865) 719-7239 or email advice@darylgreen.org.About AGSM LLCAGSM Consulting, LLC provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today’s small businesses. Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green formed the Tennessee-based consultancy to offer comprehensive, customized services tailored to business owners’ needs. These services include, but are not limited to, business and marketing plan preparation, audit and management evaluations, general business consulting, leadership development training, professional seminars and workshops, speaker services, and personal advisement. The firm focuses primarily on new start-ups, particularly those in the early stages of operation.For more information, visit www.agsmconsulting.com About Dr. Daryl D. Green:Dr. Green is an award-winning educator, strategist, and business leader with more than 27 years of management experience. As Dean of the School of Business at Langston University, he is committed to empowering future leaders with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.