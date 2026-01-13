Dr. Adrienne O’Connell Launches SKINformed Skincare: A New Era of Medical-Grade, Clean Beauty

Founded by Dr. Adrienne O’Connell, SKINformed Skincare is a medical-grade, clean beauty brand. Clinically proven, ethically formulated & irresistibly effective.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SKINformed Skincare, a premium, results-driven skincare brand founded by board-certified aesthetic physician Dr. Adrienne O’Connell, officially launches with a mission to redefine what modern skincare can be: clinically proven, ethically formulated, and irresistibly effective.

Born from years of hands-on patient care at her acclaimed practice, Laguna Beach Aesthetics Cosmetic Dermatology and Laser Center, SKINformed Skincare was created in response to one question Dr. O’Connell heard daily in her treatment rooms: “What skincare do you personally trust and recommend?” Determined to offer a better answer, she set out to develop a line that bridges medical-grade performance with clean, conscious beauty.

Each SKINformed formula is meticulously crafted under Dr. O’Connell’s direction using vegan, cruelty-free, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, paired with advanced, clinically backed technologies. “Our mission is simple: deliver real results using clean, humane and high-performance formulas that respect your skin’s natural barrier.” SKINformed is a collection of high-performance products designed to deliver visible results while honoring skin health and integrity.

“As a physician who performs every treatment personally at my practice, I know what truly works. I wanted to create skincare that reflects the same standards I hold in my medical practice: science-driven, safe, and deeply effective,” says Dr. O’Connell. “This line brings that same physician-led expertise to your daily routine. SKINformed is about empowering people to understand their skin and trust what they’re putting on it. This is skincare with intention.”

One of the brand’s flagship offerings, the Age-Defying Starter Set, was designed as the perfect entry point into the SKINformed philosophy of results without compromise. Curated by Dr. O’Connell herself, the set features a complete routine of best-selling essentials that work synergistically to improve skin texture, tone, and visible signs of aging. Formulated to support collagen production, improve hydration, enhance the skin’s barrier and promote cellular renewal, the Age-Defying Starter Set delivers a simplified yet powerful approach to achieving healthier, more youthful-looking skin. The collection is available now at

https://skinformedskincare.com/products/age-defying-starter-set

Dr. O’Connell’s background uniquely positions her at the intersection of medicine and aesthetics. Raised in San Francisco, she completed her undergraduate studies at UC Berkeley, then went on to study medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, and went on to complete residency training in combined Family and Emergency Medicine. She later specialized in cosmetic dermatology and became board-certified by the American Board of Aesthetic Medicine, building a reputation for her concierge-style, patient-first approach to care.

That same philosophy now guides SKINformed Skincare: every formula is personally overseen by Dr. O’Connell to ensure the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and experience.

SKINformed launches with a curated collection of hero products designed to support radiant, youthful-looking skin across all skin types, including cleansers, targeted treatment serums, restorative creams, and (coming soon) advanced SPF solutions.

More than a brand, SKINformed represents a movement toward educated beauty. SKINformed is where consumers are invited to understand their skin, trust their ingredients, and expect more from their skincare.

Founded by board-certified aesthetic physician Dr. Adrienne O’Connell, SKINformed Skincare is a medical-grade, clean beauty brand dedicated to delivering clinically effective skincare without compromise. Every product is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with carefully selected ingredients that blend science with luxury. SKINformed’s philosophy is simple: where clinical science meets irresistible skin.

For more information, visit www.skinformedskincare.com.

