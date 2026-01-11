Blokko Revolutionizes Global Commerce @ NRF 2026: Merchants Accept Crypto & Stablecoins with Local-Currency Settlement

LANDI Global Blokko

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blokko today announced a major expansion of its consumer and merchant payment capabilities, with its software now running on the LANDI Global mobility device, M20 . Debuting at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show, the integration enables merchants to accept payments from crypto wallets and international digital wallets while receiving settlement in their local currency—removing friction, volatility, and complexity from cross-border and digital payments.This advancement transforms how goods and services are paid for at the point of sale. Consumers gain the freedom to pay using modern digital assets and wallets, while merchants benefit from faster transactions, lower processing costs, and seamless settlement without exposure to crypto price fluctuations.Unified Global Payment Capabilities The Blokko platform , demonstrated live at the LANDI Global Booth 2253, now offers seamless integration for:• Global Crypto & Stablecoins: Acceptance of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and stablecoins (USDT/USDC).• International Real-Time Rails: Full support for dominant instant payment systems, including Pix (Brazil), Codi (Mexico), PSE & Bre-B (Colombia), QRU (Argentina), Simple/QR (Bolivia), Ligo (Peru), and Khipu (Chile).• Omnichannel Excellence: Leveraging Blokko’s established e-commerce support, retailers can provide these diverse payment options online and in-store via a single, unified interface."Retailers today cannot afford to ignore the shift toward regional instant payment rails and digital assets," said Gustavo Jimenez, CEO of Blokko. "By partnering with LANDI at NRF, we are demonstrating that whether a customer wants to pay with a digital wallet from Argentina, Chile, or an international crypto exchange, the merchant experience remains fast, secure, and simple. Our goal is to make global commerce truly borderless."“Our goal is to support all forms of payment so merchants can adopt innovative solutions that adapt to their needs and prepare them for the future,” said Eliezer Garcia, Managing Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at LANDI. “LANDI has over 20 years of experience manufacturing payment and commerce solutions, enabling Blokko on our devices allows us to combine proven hardware expertise with next-generation payment innovation—delivered simply and securely.”Live Demonstrations at NRF 2026 Attendees can visit the LANDI Booth 2253 to see the Blokko solution in action. The demonstration features LANDI’s high-performance hardware running Blokko’s software, showcasing how a single interface can process transactions from international rails and crypto wallets in seconds.About BlokkoBlokko is a financial technology company dedicated to unlocking the utility of digital assets and regional payment innovations for global commerce. With established support for both e-commerce and physical retail, Blokko bridges the gap between traditional finance and the future of money.About LANDILANDI leads in payment and merchant professional solutions, distributing millions of POS devices yearly, totaling over 100 million units shipped. Our portfolio includes ECRs, Google-certified devices for indoor/outdoor mobility, and a comprehensive suite of solutions. Committed to innovation and quality, LANDI actively shapes the future of commerce.Media Contact: Blokko Media Relations Email: info@blokko.io Website: www.blokko.io

Paying with Brazilian Reales using PIX in a Landi Global POS

