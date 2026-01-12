StrongSuit & Vyde Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Small Businesses with Smarter Legal and Financial Tools

Together, Vyde and StrongSuit handle the legal documents and tax forms—giving legal teams and entrepreneurs control, clarity, and the freedom to focus on their vision.” — Justin McCallon, StrongSuit CEO

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrongSuit, a next-generation legal AI platform, and Vyde, a leading provider of small business bookkeeping, tax, and accounting services, announced a strategic partnership aimed at making high-quality legal and financial support more accessible, efficient, and affordable for small business owners and legal teams nationwide.By combining StrongSuit’s advanced legal AI capabilities with Vyde’s expert financial services, the two companies are delivering a streamlined, powerful experience that helps entrepreneurs and legal teams work smarter—empowering them with the clarity and confidence they need to grow.“Entrepreneurs deserve more than just tools—they deserve powerful advocates,” says Ben Sutton, Co-Founder and CEO of Vyde. “By joining forces with StrongSuit, we’re giving both entrepreneurs and legal teams the clarity and speed they need to make smart decisions.”“We're focused on removing red tape and confusion and replacing that with clarity and confidence," adds Justin McCallon, StrongSuit's CEO. “Together, Vyde and StrongSuit handle the legal documents and tax forms—giving legal teams and entrepreneurs control, clarity, and the freedom to focus on their vision.”StrongSuit’s platform provides real-time legal insights, document review, and intelligent guidance—helping legal teams work faster and reduce risk, while helping business owners understand the implications behind their decisions. Vyde complements this by offering ongoing bookkeeping, tax strategy, and financial support, ensuring that every decision is backed by a strong financial foundation.The companies emphasized that the partnership isn’t just about tools; it’s about empowering people.“Entrepreneurs shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and quality support," says Justin McCallon, StrongSuit's CEO. "With StrongSuit and Vyde, they get both. This partnership gives business owners access to the same level of insight that large companies take for granted.”Through this partnership, small businesses and legal teams will benefit from:-Smarter legal and financial workflows powered by cutting-edge AI-Corporate-grade tools and expertise without inflated costs-Reduced administrative burden, freeing owners to focus on their mission-Clear, accessible guidance across both legal and financial needs“At the end of the day, this is about peace of mind," says Greg Nielson, Co-Founder and CRO of Vyde. "Entrepreneurs want to focus on their work. Legal teams want reliable information at their fingertips. Together, we’re creating a world where both are possible.”This collaboration reflects StrongSuit and Vyde’s shared mission: to empower entrepreneurs and legal teams with the resources and clarity they need to succeed, innovate, and grow.The partnership is now live, with integrated offerings and expanded features rolling out in the coming months.About StrongSuitStrongSuit ( strongsuit.com ) is a next-generation legal AI platform designed to help small businesses and legal teams work smarter. With fast, accessible insights and document analysis, StrongSuit simplifies complex legal workflows and reduces risk.About VydeVyde ( vyde.io ) provides bookkeeping, tax, and accounting services to small businesses across the U.S., helping entrepreneurs stay compliant, save money, and make confident financial decisions.

