AISPEX Announces Launch of Kryonix™, Establishing U.S.-Based Manufacturing for AI Data Center Liquid Cooling

BROOKSHIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AISPEX announced the official launch of Kryonix™, a.S.-based liquid cooling and thermal infrastructure manufacturing company purpose-built to support the next generation of AI data centers and high-density energy systems during CES 2026.As AI workloads continue to drive rack power densities far beyond the limits of traditional air cooling, liquid cooling has become a foundational requirement for modern data center design. Kryonix is being established to meet this challenge with a manufacturing-first, deployment-ready approach, delivering scalable, modular, and prefabricated thermal solutions engineered for real-world AI infrastructure.End-to-End Liquid Cooling PortfolioKryonix delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end liquid cooling portfolio spanning both white space and gray space, designed to support high-density, high heat flux AI workloads through modular and prefabricated architectures.Kryonix liquid cooling capabilities include:• CDU & rack-level solutionsLiquid-to-Liquid and Air-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), including in-rack and cabinet-level designs (LTL / LTA), as well as Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHx). These solutions are optimized for both retrofit and greenfield AI deployments.• Outdoor heat rejection systemsDry coolers, integrated chillers, air-to-water heat exchangers, and industrial enclosure or wall-mounted units—engineered for efficiency, reliability, and performance across diverse climate conditions.• Prefabricated & modular systemsPrefabricated piping, skid-mounted cooling plants, and containerized cooling modules designed to reduce on-site construction time, improve quality control, and accelerate AI data center deployment.Manufacturing-Driven Scale in the United StatesTo support growing market demand, AISPEX confirmed that Kryonix will establish high-volume manufacturing operations in the Greater Houston, Texas area, focused on scalable, automated production of liquid cooling equipment—from CDUs to outdoor systems and modular cooling plants.Pilot production is planned for early 2026, with volume manufacturing scheduled to begin in Q3 2026. The facility is being designed for phased capacity expansion, allowing production to scale in step with customer deployment schedules.“Kryonix is not a concept or a research initiative,” said Paul Nie, Founder & CEO of AISPEX.“It is a manufacturing company designed to support the next decade of AI infrastructure. Our focus is on building real production capacity in the United States—delivering CDUs and liquid cooling systems at scale, with clear timelines and industrial discipline.”Part of a Vertically Integrated Infrastructure PlatformKryonix is a core component of AISPEX’s vertically integrated infrastructure platform, which spans power delivery, energy storage, grid-interactive systems, and next-generation thermal infrastructure for AI and data centers.AISPEX was founded to address one of the most pressing challenges in modern infrastructure: aligning power availability, thermal performance, grid compatibility, and deployment speed as AI workloads rapidly scale. Rather than treating power, cooling, and energy storage as isolated subsystems, AISPEX designs integrated architectures that operate as a coordinated platform.AISPEX’s capabilities include:Grid-friendly power systems designed for high-density, high-reliability loadsModular energy storage systems enabling recurring revenue, fast interconnection, and flexible operation across grid, behind-the-meter, and hybrid environmentsEnergy intelligence and system orchestration across power, storage, and thermal domainsPrefabricated and modular infrastructure that reduces deployment risk and accelerates time to operationBy aligning Kryonix’s liquid cooling manufacturing with AISPEX’s power and energy storage platforms, the combined offering enables AI data center operators to deploy densely packed compute infrastructure faster, more efficiently, and with improved grid compatibility.Together, AISPEX and Kryonix form a unified infrastructure platform integrating power density, thermal management, energy intelligence, and manufacturing scale—purpose-built for the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure ecosystem.About AISPEXAISPEX is an energy and infrastructure company focused on building integrated power, energy storage, and thermal platforms for AI data centers, advanced computing environments, and grid-scale energy systems. The company operates across system architecture, platform integration, and manufacturing, delivering modular, grid-aware infrastructure designed for scalability, reliability, and accelerated deployment.About KryonixKryonix™ is a U.S.-based liquid cooling and thermal infrastructure manufacturing company focused on Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), liquid cooling subsystems, heat exchange technologies, and modular cooling plants for AI data centers and advanced energy systems. Kryonix will begin pilot production in 2026, with volume manufacturing scheduled for Q3 2026

