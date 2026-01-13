3 Simple Steps to Get Rid of Holiday Weight Gain and Stubborn Pounds

Zarina Del Mar Zarina Del Mar

Zarina Del Mar’s 3D Movement System provides an effective, low-impact way to drop holiday weight gain and improve overall mobility

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday weight gain is a common frustration for many people. While gym memberships spike and health food companies roll out New Year promotions, the extra pounds often linger long after the holiday meals are gone. According to Zarina Del Mar, creator of the 3D Movement System, extreme dieting and excessive gym workouts rarely produce sustainable results.

“New Year’s resolutions tend to push people toward strict diets and intense exercise routines,” Del Mar says. “The motivation usually lasts about a month. When it fades, people return to old habits. Lasting fitness comes from consistency, not extremes.”

Del Mar outlines three simple steps designed to help individuals address holiday weight gain without excessive time or effort:

1. Focus on healthy nutrition.

Rather than restrictive dieting, Del Mar encourages balanced nutrition that supports the body and reduces unnecessary stress on the system.

2. Practice the 3D Movement System daily.

Del Mar says just five minutes a day of the 3D Movement System can produce noticeable results. The method emphasizes full-range, multi-directional movement to improve mobility and circulation.

3. Stay consistent.

“Most people stop after about a month, and that’s why they don’t see results,” she explains. “This is not a sprint. You need a plan, and consistency is the key.”

Del Mar notes that post-holiday weight gain is often influenced by inflammation and swelling rather than fat alone. “When the body moves through full ranges of motion, swelling decreases, and the body begins to function more efficiently,” she says.

She also cautions against overtraining. Excessive workouts and heavy lifting can increase inflammation and place added stress on joints. Recent exercise science research has increasingly emphasized tendon health, which differs from muscle training alone. Studies referenced by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicate that tendons respond best to controlled loading, mobility, and elastic movement rather than constant high-intensity strain.

“Tendons require mobility and elasticity to stay healthy,” Del Mar explains. “Strength is not defined by muscle size alone.”

Unlike traditional gym-based workouts, the 3D Movement System can be performed at home, on any schedule, and is accessible even for individuals managing injuries.

“Five minutes a day is more effective than overtraining a few times a week,” Del Mar says. “The system challenges the body to move differently. People feel stronger, more mobile, and more connected in their movement.”

She adds, “Muscle does not define strength.”

About the Creator of the 3D Movement System

Zarina Del Mar is a movement specialist and founder of the 3D Training School. Formerly a tax lawyer, she transitioned into the wellness space and now reaches more than a million followers on Instagram and holds a Silver YouTube Creator Award. A Certified Smart Movement Specialist and graduate of the Laban/Bartenieff Institute of Movement Studies, Del Mar has guided more than 1,000,000 women through her 3D Movement System.

To learn more about Zarina Del Mar or to sign up for the 3D Movement System, visit: https://www.whateva.club/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.