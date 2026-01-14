FusionAuth Appointments Dayna Rothman as CMO and David Hayes as Head of Product to Support Accelerated Growth

FusionAuth strengthens the executive team to lead the next era of Customer Identity.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform, today announced the appointments of Dayna Rothman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and David Hayes as Head of Product. The executive hires reflect FusionAuth’s continued momentum as organizations worldwide treat identity as mission-critical infrastructure for growth, security, and trust.“As identity becomes one of the most strategic layers of the modern technology stack, especially as AI-driven applications scale, companies are realizing they need more than a black-box SaaS solution,” said Brian Bell, CEO of FusionAuth. “They need control, flexibility, and an identity platform that can scale across regions, industries, and regulatory environments. Dayna and David bring exactly the leadership experience we need to help customers meet that moment — and to scale FusionAuth for what’s next.”Rising Demand for Flexible, Global Identity InfrastructureSince receiving growth investment from Updata Capital 18 months ago, FusionAuth has more than doubled its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing companies in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM). The company has also significantly expanded its global footprint, driven by strong international demand across EMEA and APAC—highlighting the need for identity platforms that can scale globally while maintaining strict data control for regulatory compliance. In parallel, FusionAuth has nearly tripled its Monthly Active Users (MAUs), reflecting accelerating adoption among developers and organizations building modern digital applications.Executive Leadership to Support the Next Phase of ScaleThis sustained growth across industries and regions has prompted FusionAuth to invest further in executive leadership to support its next phase of scale. As Chief Marketing Officer, Dayna Rothman will lead FusionAuth’s global marketing strategy, with a focus on positioning, demand generation, and go-to-market execution as the company scales across industries and regions.Rothman brings more than 20 years of experience building high-growth B2B technology companies, including serving as CMO at OneLogin through a successful acquisition. Rothman is also the author of Lead Generation For Dummies and was recently named one of the 30 Most Powerful Women in Business by International Business Times.“Most companies don’t realize their identity system is holding them back until it becomes a blocker to growth or security,” said Dayna Rothman, Chief Marketing Officer at FusionAuth. “FusionAuth is different because it gives companies ownership and flexibility at a time when identity is directly tied to business velocity, customer trust, and regulatory risk, and that’s a powerful position to build from”.As FusionAuth’s head of Product, David Hayes will oversee FusionAuth’s product strategy and execution, focusing on platform scale, enterprise readiness, and customer-driven innovation. Hayes brings more than 20 years of product leadership experience, including senior product leadership roles at PagerDuty, where he helped scale the platform and prepare the company for its IPO and Sentry.io and HumanSignal.“FusionAuth is built for teams that need identity to work predictably at scale – without sacrificing control,” said David Hayes, Chief Product Officer at FusionAuth. “That focus on control and flexibility is what makes the platform—and the opportunity—compelling.”Together, these appointments underscore FusionAuth’s commitment to building the most flexible, developer-friendly identity platform for organizations operating at global scale in highly regulated environments.FusionAuth is actively hiring across engineering, product, and go-to-market roles as it continues to scale globally. Learn more at on the FusionAuth Career Page About FusionAuthFusionAuth gives dev teams complete authentication without compromise. Support every login method your users need—Passwordless, MFA, SSO, OAuth, and more—with seamless API-first integration across any tech stack. Deploy in our cloud or yours, on-prem, or anywhere in between, while maintaining full ownership of your data and infrastructure. Thousands of organizations globally trust FusionAuth for enterprise-grade security and transparent pricing that scales with you. FusionAuth is the auth you'd build if you built it yourself.FusionAuth Media ContactDayna RothmanChief Marketing Officerdayna.rothman@fusionauth.io

