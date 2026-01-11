Adidas

Coerver Coaching Expands Its Footprint Across Houston, Growing the Love for Technical Soccer Training

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coerver Coaching Houston is proud to announce the continued expansion of its soccer programs across the Greater Houston area, marking a major milestone in its mission to develop skilled players, educated coaches, and a lifelong love for the game.What began as a small program serving just 20 students out of a local small business in North East Houston has grown into one of the city’s leading technical soccer development platforms in Houston, Texas.Today, Coerver Coaching Houston supports players, coaches, and organizations from different clubs throughout the city of Houston by delivering world-renowned, technique-based soccer training rooted in confidence, creativity, and individual skill development.Coerver Coaching officially returned to Houston in 2024 through a strategic partnership with JC Sports Houston. Since then, the program has experienced rapid growth and impact, providing the technical foundation for multiple soccer organizations and clubs across the region. Notable partnerships include Villarreal Houston Academy in Northeast Houston and Soccer Mavericks, a Coerver Partner Club now serving West Houston.Building on this momentum, Coerver Coaching Houston is excited to announce its latest expansion into Kingwood, Porter, New Caney, and surrounding northern Houston communities. A key highlight of this growth is the continued success of the Coerver “Just for Girls” Program, which has quickly established itself as one of the top technical development programs for female players in the City of Houston.Through these expansions and partnerships, Coerver Coaching Houston remains committed to raising the standard of player development, empowering coaches with proven methodology, and inspiring young athletes to enjoy and excel in the game of soccer.For more information about Coerver Coaching Houston and its programs, please contact:César CoronelDirector,Coerver Coaching Houstoncesar@coerver.com

