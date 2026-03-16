'Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn,' A Live True Crime Event, Comes to Las Vegas July 4th Weekend

The Space LV Flyer

Expert teaches how to profile serial killers. Tickets are on sale now!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas based, renowned criminologist, Dr. Scott Bonn takes his audience inside the minds of the world’s most terrifying serial killers on Friday, July 3, 2026, at The Space in Las Vegas. In this thrilling, two-hour, multimedia event, Dr. Bonn teaches true crime fans the real science and art of criminal profiling. He shares never-released material, including conversations and artifacts from his actual encounters with savage murderers. Dr Bonn provides an unprecedented opportunity to become a profiler when he challenges his audience to identify an unknown killer and solve a legendary cold case! Fans will be able to ask anything they ever wanted to know about serial killers in a dynamic, live Q&A session. As a bonus, he explores the public's curious fascination with serial killers and true crime.Dr. Bonn is a best-selling author, professor, public speaker and he has comprehensively studied, extensively corresponded with, personally interviewed, and accurately profiled some of the world’s most notorious serial predators, including Dennis Rader (“BTK Strangler”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). Dr. Bonn developed a criminal profile of the unknown “Long Island Serial Killer” in 2011 that proved to be a perfect match with the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuermann.Unlike a classroom lecture, here Dr. Bonn chronicles his real-life interactions with savage murderers in a dynamic, interactive setting to explain how serial killers are psychologically complex, highly diverse and evolve from forces of nature (biology) and nurture (environment). He reveals the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Richard Ramirez (“The Night Stalker”) and Ted Bundy to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. He also explains why most serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, and reveals that every serial killer is compelled to murder compulsively by a unique fantasy-based need.Don’t miss this truly unique and exciting event.Due to the nature of the subject matter this show is recommended for mature audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.