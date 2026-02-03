Digital Fiduciary Standards Board Launches as Independent Standards Body for Institutional Digital Asset Management

Nonprofit launches fiduciary framework to advance operational maturity in digital asset investment management

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Fiduciary Standards Board ( DFSB ) today announced its launch as an independent, nonprofit standards-setting organization dedicated to establishing fiduciary-grade operational standards for digital asset investment management.Founded in September 2025 and incorporated as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, DFSB addresses a critical gap in the institutional digital asset market: the absence of consistent, industry-developed standards for evaluating investment manager operating quality. While institutional interest continues to grow, many firms face persistent challenges demonstrating fiduciary readiness during due diligence. DFSB provides a structured framework that supports transparency, comparability, and institutional best practices.At launch, DFSB has published three foundational resources, all publicly available at www.dfsb.org ● The DFSB Standards, a fiduciary framework covering governance, risk, and operational best practices● The DFSB Handbook, an implementation guide for digital asset investment operations● The DFSB Due Diligence Questionnaire (DDQ), a standardized questionnaire for digital asset managersTogether, these resources are intended to provide allocators with a common reference point for evaluating operational quality, while offering managers a practical roadmap for demonstrating institutional readiness."Institutional adoption of digital assets has been constrained not by lack of interest, but by lack of clarity," said Louis LaValle, Founder and President of DFSB. "Allocators need a credible framework to evaluate operational quality, and managers need a practical roadmap to demonstrate institutional readiness. DFSB provides both, establishing the foundation of fiduciary trust that this asset class requires.""Digital asset managers operate in a complex, multi-jurisdictional environment where regulatory frameworks continue to evolve," said Kelly Chapman, Founder and Executive Director of DFSB. "The standards translate traditional fiduciary principles into practical guidance built for the realities of digital asset operations—24/7 markets, digital custody infrastructure, and rapidly changing technology. These resources are designed to be immediately actionable.”Louis LaValle brings more than 22 years of experience across hedge funds, private equity, and digital assets. With over eight years focused on digital asset markets, he has played a formative role in the industry’s institutional development, including building and leading a fiduciary-grade, multi-manager investment platform and launching the industry’s first dedicated digital asset managed account programs for institutional allocators. His background includes senior roles at blue-chip financial institutions focused on developing investment solutions for private wealth and institutional clients.Kelly Chapman has more than 15 years of experience in asset management, including nearly a decade in the digital asset space, with senior legal and compliance leadership roles across traditional finance, fintech, and digital asset investment platforms. She has led the design and oversight of legal, compliance, and governance frameworks supporting fund formation, regulatory strategy, custody and operational structuring, and cross-border operations for investment managers operating in complex, multi-jurisdictional environments.ABOUT THE DIGITAL FIDUCIARY STANDARDS BOARDThe Digital Fiduciary Standards Board (DFSB) is an independent, nonprofit standards-setting organization established to advance operational maturity in digital asset investment management. Through open, transparent standards development, DFSB provides allocators with a consistent framework for evaluating manager operational quality, managers with a practical roadmap to institutional credibility, and regulators with evidence of industry self-governance. DFSB sets voluntary standards and provides implementation guidance; it does not regulate, certify, or endorse any firm or product.For more information, visit www.dfsb.org

