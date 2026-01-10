TBI Agents Investigating Natchez Trace State Park Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting on Friday night involving a park ranger at Natchez Trace State Park.

Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 6:20 p.m., when firefighters and rangers responded to a vehicle fire on Natchez Trace Road near Lovell Trail. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Bradley David Kondor, stole a ranger’s truck from the scene, and drove off. Attempts to find the vehicle led rangers about a mile away to Natchez Trace Road near Shiloh Trail. The situation escalated further, when Kondor tried to drive a second stolen state vehicle toward law enforcement, resulting in a ranger firing upon the vehicle, striking Kondor, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###