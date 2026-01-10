VA partnership brings mobile mammography bus to rural Veterans

On the road to prevention

The mobile mammography bus is back at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), continuing its mission to make breast cancer screenings easier and more accessible for Veterans.

The mobile service, offered in partnership with CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, provides on-site mammograms to eligible Veterans, eliminating the need to travel to off-site locations for routine breast cancer screenings. After five rounds of bus visits this year, the program will conclude the 2025 schedule during Breast Cancer Awareness Month as the TVHS Women’s Health team begins planning for 2026.

“We’ve definitely had more opportunities this year than last,” said Melissa McNabb, a women’s health registered nurse at the Chattanooga VA Clinic who helps coordinate the mobile mammography events. “We’ve been more proactive about scheduling, and our Veterans have really responded.”

Using modern tools to deliver timely care

Under the SERVICE Act and PACT Act, eligibility now includes Veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances during service, further widening access to these life-saving screenings. Eligibility for VA mammography screenings typically began at age 40 for those enrolled in VA health care.

Each visit, the mobile unit typically serves nearly 30 Veterans, offering quick and convenient screenings. McNabb attributes the increase in participation to improved outreach and automated text alerts sent through VA’s Annie App, a system notifying Veterans of self-care reminders and available health care services. “It’s been instrumental,” McNabb said. “They get a text saying the bus is here and can respond right from their phone to schedule.”

Coordinated care after screening

At TVHS, every screening result is reviewed by a breast cancer care coordinator who ensures Veterans receive timely and seamless follow-up care. The specialized clinician reviews each mammography report, assists with diagnostic scheduling and connects Veterans to additional breast health services as needed.

According to Lynn Daugherty, a registered nurse and the women’s health program manager for TVHS, this personalized approach ensures no Veteran falls through the cracks.

“Our breast cancer coordinator tracks every mammogram result, makes sure follow-up appointments are scheduled, and stays with Veterans through every stage of the process,” Daugherty said. “Our Veterans know there’s someone watching out for them every step of the way.”

Reaching rural Veterans and building for the future

The mobile mammogram bus has proven especially beneficial for Veterans in North Georgia and rural areas, allowing them to access care closer to home rather than traveling to larger facilities in Nashville or Murfreesboro. The Women’s Health team understands that making care easy to access is key to preventive health for Veterans, not just reactionary treatment.

“If you make it easy for Veterans to do preventive health care, they will do it,” McNabb said. “You can tell people all day that early detection can save their life, but convenience makes all the difference.”

To schedule a mammogram through the mobile bus at the Chattanooga VA Clinic, can contact your primary care team, send a secure message through My HealtheVet, or respond to an Annie App text alert when the service becomes available. To sign up for Annie text alerts, ask for enrollment through your primary care team.

