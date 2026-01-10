Troup County, GA (January 10, 2026) – At the request of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), GBI agents are investigating a death in Troup County, Georgia. Justin Scott Roberts, age 39, of Opelika, Alabama, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a pursuit that began in Alabama. No troopers or deputies were injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Friday, January 9, 2026, Roberts fled the scene of a domestic incident in Alabama in a black Nissan Titan truck. Alabama law enforcement officers pursued Roberts until he crossed the Georgia state line. GSP was advised of a potential non-custodial kidnapping involving the truck. At about 1:51 p.m. on January 9, 2026, GSP troopers and Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the truck and attempted to stop Roberts. He refused to stop, and law enforcement began to pursue Roberts. A GSP trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Roberts’ truck to end the pursuit on Highway 27 at Interstate 85 in Troup County, GA. When Roberts and law enforcement officers came to a stop following the PIT, troopers and deputies heard a single gunshot from inside the Nissan Titan. The troopers and deputies approached the truck and found Roberts with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also discovereda 3-month-old child in the truck who appeared to be unharmed. EMS was called to the scene and provided care for the infant. Roberts was pronounced dead on scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.