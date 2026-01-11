Submit Release
Argent LNG to Participate in LNG 2026 in Qatar, Sponsoring Dedicated Meeting Room to Engage Global Energy Leaders

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argent LNG today announced that it will be present at LNG 2026 in Doha, Qatar, one of the world’s most influential global forums for liquefied natural gas, energy security, and international energy cooperation. As part of its participation, Argent LNG has sponsored and reserved a dedicated meeting room (Meeting Room #203) for the duration of the conference to facilitate strategic discussions with global stakeholders, partners, and decision-makers.

LNG 2026 brings together senior government officials, national oil companies, global energy leaders, financiers, and technology providers at a time when energy security, reliable baseload supply, and transparent LNG trade have become central to geopolitical and economic stability.

Argent LNG’s presence underscores the company’s growing role as a next-generation U.S. LNG developer, advancing a world-scale LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and supporting America’s leadership in values-based, secure, and reliable energy exports.

“LNG 2026 is a critical forum for serious dialogue about the future of global energy security,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “By sponsoring a dedicated meeting space, Argent LNG is signaling its readiness to engage constructively with partners, governments, and customers who share a commitment to reliable baseload energy, transparent supply chains, and long-term strategic alignment.”

During LNG 2026, Argent LNG will provide updates on:

Project development and progress across FERC and FEED

Regulatory and permitting milestones

Commercial positioning and offtake discussions

Strategic forward-positioning initiatives with international partners

The role of U.S. LNG in supporting allies, emerging economies, and global energy stability

The dedicated meeting room will serve as a central venue for one-on-one meetings, strategic briefings, and partnership discussions, reinforcing Argent LNG’s disciplined, transparent, and engagement-driven approach to project development.

“Energy security is national security,” Bass added. “Reliable LNG supply underpins economic growth, food security, manufacturing, and opportunity. LNG 2026 provides the right setting to advance conversations that matter—not just for markets, but for nations and communities.”

Stakeholders attending LNG 2026 are invited to meet with the Argent LNG team in Meeting Room #203, 2nd Floor, LNG 2026 Doha, throughout the conference.

About Argent LNG

Argent LNG is developing a world-scale liquefied natural gas export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, designed to deliver reliable, affordable, and lower-carbon baseload energy to global markets of shared values. Grounded in Louisiana First, America First, and Community First principles, Argent LNG is committed to U.S. industrial leadership, local workforce development, environmental responsibility, and transparent global energy trade.

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

